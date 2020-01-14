Baltimore, MD, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG) Slinger Bag, the innovative sports equipment brand that is set to change the game with its versatile tennis ball launcher has received a Special Recognition Award from the UK Tennis Industry Association at the TIA UK’s Innovation Awards.



The brand was highly commended by the judging panel in the biennial competition that spotlights products aimed to improve the tennis experience.

Slinger Bag is the highly-anticipated portable ball launcher for tennis players of all ages and abilities. Set to revolutionise the tennis training market, Slinger Bag will unlock improvements in players games by being a versatile 24/7 playing partner that enables players to hone their skills through repetitive drills or work on their court fitness and agility whenever they need to.

Entries were assessed on the creative idea and how it changes the way people engage in tennis; the execution of the idea and the effectiveness of its communication to the target market.

A key role of the TIA UK is to spotlight new products and to assist their introduction into the UK tennis marketplace to help grow the industry.

Mike Ballardie, Slinger Bag CEO said: “We are delighted to have received the innovation award from the Tennis Industry Association.

“It’s brilliant to be recognised by the industry as a product that will change the landscape of tennis across the UK and globally, giving players the power to train on their own terms.

"It’s a testament to the brand’s hard work in developing a best in class the product - one that meets the needs of players, so they can improve their game."

Created by entrepreneur and tennis fan Joe Kalfa, Slinger Bag is set to correct an age-old problem for tennis players across the world, enabling players to hit balls without the need for a hitting partner. Following a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign that raised over $1 million, the company is preparing to take its revolutionary tennis ball launcher to market in spring 2020.

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquetsports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.



