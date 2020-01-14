Tampa, FL, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS: BTDG) (“B2Digital”) B2Digital, www.b2digitalotc.com, announced that its revolutionary B2 Social Media Network “B2SN” surpassed 6.1 Million Social Media connections in Q3 2019-2020, from October 1 through December 31, 2019. 72,528 unique Users engaged in the B2 Social Media Network, which is the largest audience since B2SN was started.



B2SN allows all B2Digital owned companies to interconnect their Social Media platforms together so fans and consumers can interact with all the B2 Digital Companies social media platforms easily. The enriching user experience allows the fans and consumers to learn about the B2 Fighting Series, buy tickets to events and receive information on the six B2 Digital Companies.

In Q3, the Video viewership views continue to rapidly expand from MMA fans viewing and interacting with the B2Digital content on Social Media. During the 3 months of the Quarter, 544,925 minutes of video were watched on YouTube alone, or 9,082 hours of B2Digital Productions and Fights Video were viewed both Live and onDemand. Additionally, the combined Facebook and YouTube Video views Reported 207,821 Video Views in the time period.

“The company continues to successfully grow the B2 Social Media Network audience and usage by sports fans and consumers. B2SN is successfully creating and producing, with its B2 Productions company, compelling content that a growing User Base of consumers are directly watching on all their devices worldwide. Having 9,082 hours of our video content viewed specifically and directly by consumers, coupled with our over 6 Million Social Media Connections to the B2SN by our User Base in 90 days is an exciting number to achieve. Our Revenue per Unique User, that our company is achieving, is starting to turn into a respectable revenue per user dollar amount, per month, that rivals other Social Media Distribution Companies and continues to develop into a Key Asset for the Company,” said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital INC.

Business Update

B2Digital also provides the following update to its fans, followers and shareholders.

The Company has filed its financial and operational results for the FY 2019-2020 through Q2 and now is a SEC Fully Reporting Company,

The Company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and events as well as the ongoing development and accomplishment of its B2FS Official Training Facility Program turning into a Revenue Creating business unit by owning and operating B2FS Training Facilities and expanding the B2 Social Media Network. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional sports-related companies and growing the current B2Digital business.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at https://www.b2digitalotc.com.

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event.

B2Digital has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, “B2FS”. This includes: social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, FTV(Free to View) fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company

www.b2digitalotc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

