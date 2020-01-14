PLAINVIEW, NY, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Italian Food & Beverage Corp. (OTC PINK: IFBC), a developer, producer, marketer and distributor of food and beverage brands based on the Italian culture, today announced it has appointed Gianluca Palmese as CEO effective immediately. Mr. Palmese is currently President of Can International, and as such has been working closely with Italian Food and Beverage on product development for the previously announced upcoming launch of the DINO Energy Drink.



Founder and current CEO, Dino Luzzi, will assume the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer, and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors in the newly appointed position as Chairman.

“The synergies between Can International and IFBC create a tremendous opportunity to facilitate the distribution of not only DINO, but any other potential food or beverage products that IFBC will focus on both short and long term,” stated Mr. Palmese. “I feel very fortunate to be able to continue and progress the work that Dino Luzzi has done in preparation of the next phase of IFBC. I look forward to working closely with Dino, who will continue to be the face and voice of the company, and his excellent team to execute IFBC’s plans during the upcoming years.”

Dino Luzzi stated, “As Italian Food and Beverage continues to execute on our production, marketing and distribution it has become very apparent that as a company we need to enhance our executive team in order to achieve our goals. We feel very fortunate that Mr. Palmese has accepted the position of CEO at this very important time. Gianluca’s knowledge and expertise of sourcing, manufacturing and distribution are exactly the professional, industry-specific qualities we desired as we conducted our executive search. Additionally, Gianluca’s appointment expands our capabilities as a company as I continue to focus on our global expansion initiatives.”

About Italian Food & Beverage Corp. Italian Food & Beverage Corp. establishes and develops brands committed to fulfill customer needs throughout the world while providing the finest experiences based on the Italian wine and food culture. IFBC operates as an importer, exporter, merchant, distributor and dealer of fine wine and food products. The Company and its subsidiaries have established wholesale distribution headquarters, offices and warehouses in several countries including Italy, Singapore, and the US.

http://ifbcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements This release contains "forward-looking statements" and information provided by Italian Food & Beverage Corp. such as online, printed documents, publications or information available via its website. It may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from historical results, or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements may also include plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. There can be no assurance that the negotiations being considered by the letter of intent will be completed.

Contact info: Chuck Harbey

PCG Advisory, Inc

646-863-7997

https://pcgadvisory.com/