CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce its recent investment of senior secured debt in J5 Infrastructure Partners, LLC (“J5”), a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. J5 performs site acquisition, leasing, permitting, zoning, structural engineering, utility coordination and equipment installation services directly to all four of the top wireless carriers in the U.S. as well as tower and other infrastructure owners and state and local governments.



“We are pleased to be partnering with Ridgemont Equity Partners as well as J5’s management team as they embark on the next phase of growth,” stated Randall Fontes, Managing Director for Capitala Group.

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth and equity investment strategies throughout North America for twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 150 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.CapitalaGroup.com .

Contacts:

Steve Arnall

CFO | COO

sarnall@capitalagroup.com