Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish capital markets act, MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby announces that Nordea Funds Ltd. has reported to have reduced its holding of shares in MT Højgaard Holding A/S to 387,890 shares, corresponding to 4.98% of the share capital. Through its own holding and by proxy from a shareholder, Nordea Funds Ltd. now controls 583,704 voting rights, corresponding to 7.50% of the total voting rights.



Contact: VP Communications and HR Ann-Louise Elkjær, +45 2033 8693, ale@mth.dk

