TOKYO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoDeCH Inc., a company founded in 2002 and dedicated to delivering modeling services to PCB and semiconductor designers, today launched its English language ecommerce site, “Model On! Search.” Previously available only in Japan, Model On! was developed over the past 15 years based on various proprietary modeling technologies for analog, high speed digital, and power electronics markets.



“With Model On! Search, access to design and simulation models is now a one-stop shop where analog designers can obtain the necessary device models individually and on-demand, which will speed up the design process,” said Masanori Shimasue, CEO of MoDeCH Inc. “Offering the industry’s leading model download site for analog simulations will enable customers that are increasingly dependent on simulations performed using PSPICE and LTspice to complete designs with less time while increasing simulation result accuracy.”

Key features of the Model On! Search include:

Access to the world’s largest analog simulation library with over 72,000 SPICE models such as transistors, passive components, and integrated circuits (ICs). The site includes both free and fee-based models, and are easily searched and individually downloaded.

Models consist of MoDeCH proprietary models and re-distributed models from device manufacturers. Vendor supplied models are provided as a service for MoDeCH customers and the accuracy and quality of the models is provided by each supplier. MoDeCH models accuracy and quality are based on its own technology and are extracted using a proprietary method with documentation in each datasheet.

Deliver SPICE models such as power management ICs that are often unavailable and or have incomplete specifications. MoDeCH defines its own topology from datasheets and delivers the block diagram, timing charts and electrical characteristics using our original libraries and modeling technology.

For additional information on the breakdown of the model, go to https://ec-model-on-search.com/news/post/model-on-search-topic-202001-001

MoDeCH has more than 100 worldwide customers delivering 1000s of device models on an individual and a subscription basis as well as providing custom device modeling services. Based on the technologies developed in its first decade, MoDeCH has focused on developing highly accurate on-board simulation models since 2013. These simulation models have become crucial for accurate circuit simulation and first pass product designs.

To access the Model On! Search, go to https://ec-model-on-search.com/

For more information: visit en.modech.com or email at info @modech.co.jp .

LTspice is a registered trademark of Analog Devices, Inc.

Pspice is a registered trademark of Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Media Contact

Corridor Communications, Inc.

Phyllis Grabot, 805-341-7269

phyllis@corridorcomms.com