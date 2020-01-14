TOKYO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoDeCH Inc., a company founded in 2002 and dedicated to delivering modeling services to PCB and semiconductor designers, today launched its English language ecommerce site, “Model On! Search.” Previously available only in Japan, Model On! was developed over the past 15 years based on various proprietary modeling technologies for analog, high speed digital, and power electronics markets.
“With Model On! Search, access to design and simulation models is now a one-stop shop where analog designers can obtain the necessary device models individually and on-demand, which will speed up the design process,” said Masanori Shimasue, CEO of MoDeCH Inc. “Offering the industry’s leading model download site for analog simulations will enable customers that are increasingly dependent on simulations performed using PSPICE and LTspice to complete designs with less time while increasing simulation result accuracy.”
Key features of the Model On! Search include:
For additional information on the breakdown of the model, go to https://ec-model-on-search.com/news/post/model-on-search-topic-202001-001
MoDeCH has more than 100 worldwide customers delivering 1000s of device models on an individual and a subscription basis as well as providing custom device modeling services. Based on the technologies developed in its first decade, MoDeCH has focused on developing highly accurate on-board simulation models since 2013. These simulation models have become crucial for accurate circuit simulation and first pass product designs.
To access the Model On! Search, go to https://ec-model-on-search.com/
For more information: visit en.modech.com or email at info@modech.co.jp.
LTspice is a registered trademark of Analog Devices, Inc.
Pspice is a registered trademark of Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Media Contact
Corridor Communications, Inc.
Phyllis Grabot, 805-341-7269
phyllis@corridorcomms.com
MoDeCH Inc.
Tokyo, JAPAN
modech logo.PNGLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: