BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired Academic HealthPlans, Inc. (AHP), a national leader in the creation and administration of health insurance plans that colleges and universities make available to its students. Terms of the deal were not made public.



Building on its 2017 purchase of University Health Plans , Risk Strategies’ acquisition of AHP establishes the firm as the nation’s largest broker of student health insurance plans and related administrative services. Based near Fort Worth in Grapevine, Texas, AHP counts over 150 colleges and universities nationally as clients, from small and mid-sized institutions to major university systems.

“High-quality, affordable and simple-to-navigate student health insurance offerings are important for higher education institutions, and AHP is a proven leader in this arena,” said John Greenbaum, Risk Strategies’ Employee Benefits Practice Leader. “From plan creation to ongoing administration, AHP’s focused expertise makes them a great fit for our approach to problem solving and client service.”

Founded in 1998, AHP has been consistently on the leading edge of innovation in both its approach to structuring plans and benefits and in its adoption of technology and processes that provide an intuitive and streamlined student and administrator experience. Tailored to the needs of both international and domestic students, AHP-developed and managed programs place an emphasis on education, ensuring students have the resources they need to understand and use their health benefits.

“I started Academic HealthPlans with a sole focus — to provide care-driven, flexible solutions to help institutions meet the diverse health insurance needs of their students,” said AHP’s Founder and CEO, Terry Lyons. “Risk Strategies understands the value of specialty expertise and innovation to solve today’s complex healthcare challenges, so joining up with them seemed like the best way to solve that challenge for our clients and expand our business and capabilities. We expect this event to be transparent to our clients, employees and business partners. I am very excited about the opportunity to lead Risk Strategies’ student health business.”

To learn more about Risk Strategies, click here .

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top 20 brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has offices in more than 70 locations nationwide including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.