CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office paper may seem like a small expense to many people, but business owners know it can directly impact their productivity and profitability. As small business owners look to increase efficiency in 2020, evaluating how quality office paper can impact workplace output and employee performance – ultimately affecting the bottom line – should be on the to-do list.



“In a small business, every cent and every minute counts,” said Sarah Yedlick, Boise Paper office expert. “Choosing a high-quality paper can help offices run like clockwork, leaving employees more time to focus on their tasks.”

Some elements to look for when selecting an office paper in 2020 include:

A Jam-Free Performance Guarantee. Whenever an employee has to deal with a printer jam or equipment malfunction, they are spending less time on essential work. To keep everyone in the office focused on the tasks at hand, look for a paper brand with a jam-free guarantee, like Boise Paper’s 99.99% Jam-Free® Performance Guarantee, to ensure optimal productivity and performance in the office.

Whenever an employee has to deal with a printer jam or equipment malfunction, they are spending less time on essential work. To keep everyone in the office focused on the tasks at hand, look for a paper brand with a jam-free guarantee, like Boise Paper’s 99.99% Jam-Free® Performance Guarantee, to ensure optimal productivity and performance in the office. A Bit More Thickness. Heavier weight papers provide more durability, stiffness, and opacity (higher opacity means less show-through) for important documents, like reports and presentations. A good rule of thumb is 20 lb. paper for every day, internal use, and 24 or greater for higher profile, external use.

Heavier weight papers provide more durability, stiffness, and opacity (higher opacity means less show-through) for important documents, like reports and presentations. A good rule of thumb is 20 lb. paper for every day, internal use, and 24 or greater for higher profile, external use. Smoother Paper for Crisper Print. A smooth paper finish is not only pleasant to the touch, but also to the eye. When a paper has a smoother texture, it indicates that it is free from loose fibers and other rough characteristics. Additionally, the smoother finish helps keep the ink on the paper surface and delivers better imaging. Look for smooth paper for a high-quality appearance.

A smooth paper finish is not only pleasant to the touch, but also to the eye. When a paper has a smoother texture, it indicates that it is free from loose fibers and other rough characteristics. Additionally, the smoother finish helps keep the ink on the paper surface and delivers better imaging. Look for smooth paper for a high-quality appearance. The Right Brightness. Brightness refers to the amount of light that is reflected from a piece of paper. Most papers range between 92 and 100 on the brightness scale. Brighter paper makes colors appear richer because the higher brightness creates a greater contrast between the printed image and the paper. Using a brighter paper makes colors more vibrant and appealing – giving graphics and images the appearance of “popping” off the page.

Brightness refers to the amount of light that is reflected from a piece of paper. Most papers range between 92 and 100 on the brightness scale. Brighter paper makes colors appear richer because the higher brightness creates a greater contrast between the printed image and the paper. Using a brighter paper makes colors more vibrant and appealing – giving graphics and images the appearance of “popping” off the page. A Wide Range of Options. Finally, make sure to find a paper supplier that offers a variety of options for different equipment and projects, such as Boise Paper. For internal, draft documents, Boise® X-9® Multi-Use Copy paper is recommended. For important presentations, Boise POLARIS® Premium papers will deliver outstanding document production and colors that pop. When including recycled paper into the mix, select Boise® ASPEN® 30 Multi-Use Recycled Copy paper , which features the same quality and reliability of fresh paper.

For more information on selecting office paper, visit www.BoisePaper.com , or follow on Facebook @BoisePapers and LinkedIn @BoisePaper .

Contact:

Hannah Cheney

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-4610

hcheney@lcwa.com