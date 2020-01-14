CANCÚN, Mexico, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful year, NexusTours hosted their 5th annual Suppliers Awards in the Dominican Republic. This event celebrates suppliers who offer excursions, transportation, supplementary services and, for the first time, accommodation options for being a fundamental part of the successes achieved by the destination management company. The event was held at the Unoa Lounge Life Restaurant in Punta Cana on January 9th, with over 80 notable suppliers in attendance.



Ruben Gutierrez, President of Sunwing Destination Services/NexusTours, reflected on the successes and challenges of the past year and thanked everyone for their contributions, “I want to start this year by recognizing the magnificent work you have all done and thank you for contributing to our growth and success in the Dominican Republic; a country of great importance for our operations. Despite the challenges the tourism industry faced over the past year, we were still able to grow thanks to the great relationships we have with our suppliers. We have added new distribution channels and added value offerings to meet the needs of our business partners, suppliers and travelers from around the world.”

Jose Aparicio, Country Director for the Dominican Republic, talked about the company’s plans for 2020, “At this moment, we are ready to expand our client portfolio and incorporate new sustainable products into our lineup. In addition, we will increase our capacity to serve almost 700,000 passengers annually and add new benefits for transfer services. We will maintain our commitment to providing the highest quality of service to our clients and look forward to your continuous support.”

This year marked the first time that accommodation partners were present at the Suppliers Awards, NexusTours. Roberto Bermudez, Senior Corporate Director Distribution & Product, commented on this exciting addition, “NexusTours has connected well with our hotel partners, who trust in our ability to better distribute their products. Our key driver has been to demonstrate that we understand and respect the market rules and are investing in a growth strategy in all markets and channels”.

During the ceremony, 8 categories were awarded:

Service efficiency - Atlantic ST, Arianny Transport and Mi Bahia Tourist Transport

Commitment and collaboration - Franco Fernandez & Asociados

Innovation - Camel Safari Exploring and Downtown Extreme PCLF

Quality in service - Ismael & CO Tourist Transport

Sustainability and ecology - Saona Explorer by RepTours Dominicana

Support and collaboration - Caribbean Photo Studio MC and Adventure Transport TAT

Innovation Power Adventure - I Caribbean Adventure SAJ

Reliability and service - Whynot Country Adventure

Additionally, the following awards were given out in the hotel sector:

Most entrepreneurial - Catalonia

Most collaborative - HM

Partner of the year - Belive Hotels & Resorts

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in the Caribbean, Central America and North America with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusCube is a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

Media Inquiries

Milagros Alfonzo, Communication Supervisor - malfonzo@nexustours.com

Pablo Gutierrez, Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing - pgutierrez@nexustours.com

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc556b0c-591f-480b-bc3d-2f9c85983434

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a90c1c7f-9395-417f-8a23-a101dca6a97f