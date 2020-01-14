WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, today announces a TSA compliant export service offering for customers with international shipping needs. In this capacity, Pyle can now directly handle airfreight from origin point to export location.



The Northeast is home to some of the largest ocean ports and airfreight terminals in the nation. Pyle’s TSA Compliant Air Export Service guarantees international cargo will be handled by a team of professionally trained staff who possess the necessary security clearances and customer service experience for transporting shipments to export locations. This will all be accomplished with best-in-class service courtesy of Pyle’s next day transportation capabilities and 95 years of operational excellence within one of the busiest transportation corridors in the world.

“The effort of our team to become TSA compliant was performed solely with the needs of our international shipping customers in mind,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Services at A. Duie Pyle. “Those operating in this space naturally value a high degree of speed & efficiency along with an attention to detail. With our dense network of service centers, next-day transit capabilities and integrated logistics options, we are eliminating commonly encountered obstacles many shippers face and are greatly expediting the shipping process.”

Shippers utilizing Pyle’s air and ocean import/export service can receive regular updates and tracking through MyPyle or via the International Customer Service Team. Currently, Pyle employs TSA compliant freight handlers and drivers in all of its service centers.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

