BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments America Inc. today announced the launch of AGF Emerging Markets Equity Fund in the United States, a mutual fund providing U.S. institutional investors with access to its emerging markets equity strategy.



“There is strong demand for active emerging markets equity strategies,” said Florence Narine, Senior Vice-President, Head of Product. “To meet this demand in the U.S., we are now providing institutional investors in the United States with access to a strategy that demonstrates AGF Investments tenure and strength in actively managed emerging markets and global equities space.”

Demand for emerging markets is expected to increase in 2020. According to *Greenwich Associates, U.S. institutional investors are expecting to make new allocations of +US$19.7bn to Emerging Markets Equity over the next 12 months; more than for any other international equity category.

With approximately US$1.5 billion under management as of December 31, 2019, AGF Investments’ Emerging Market Equity Strategy provides investors with access to emerging markets by investing in equities of companies operating in emerging markets countries with a fundamental, bottom-up investment style and top-down country allocation framework. The new mutual fund will be offered through Share Classes I and R6 and has a minimum investment of US$1 million.

Managed by Regina Chi, Vice-President and Portfolio Manager, and supported by AGF Investments’ Global Equity Team, the strategy seeks to invest in high quality companies at attractive valuations that possess fundamental catalysts that we believe will drive long-term economic profits for investors while controlling risk.

“In the last number of years, there have been enormous structural changes in emerging markets. EM economies are evolving and many are stepping up the value-chain, each with their own economic cycle, political realities and market structure,” said Chi. “With so much diversity, we are excited by the unique investment opportunities emerging markets present for investors today.”

For more information about AGF Investments visit: AGF.com/institutional

About AGF

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly C$39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF and includes AGF Investments Inc., AGF Investments America Inc., AGF Investments LLC, AGF Asset Management (Asia) Limited and AGF International Advisors Company Limited. The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of the direct or indirect subsidiaries of AGF or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

*Source: Greenwich Associates, 2019 Money in Motion Report, May 2019.

Investors should consider the Investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before Investing, For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other Information about the Fund, please call l-833-AGF·FUND (833-243-3863) or visit our website at www,AGF,com, Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before Investing.

Investing involves risk including loss of principal. Equity securities are volatile and can decline significantly in response to brood market and economic conditions. Investments in foreign securities involve risks that differ from investments in securities of U.S. issuers because of unique political, economic and market conditions. Foreign markets, especially those in less developed economies, are generally more illiquid than U.S. markets. Liquidity risk exists when investments are difficult to purchase or sell. This can reduce the Fund’s returns because the Fund or an entity in which it invests may be unable to transact at advantageous times or prices. Emerging or frontier markets involve exposure to economic structures that are generally less diverse and mature. The less developed the market, the riskier the security. Such securities may be less liquid and more volatile.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services. LLC