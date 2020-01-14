Westminster, CA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that water and wastewater industry veteran Tonya Chandler has joined the BioLargo team to serve as Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development with a focus on advancing sales and marketing of the Company’s patented products and engineering services for water-related industries. The addition of Ms. Chandler to the BioLargo team comes as the company is working to commercialize its proprietary clean water technology the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) starting in the poultry wastewater treatment sector and stormwater reuse markets.



Ms. Chandler has substantial experience delivering solutions for water treatment and odor control in the water and wastewater treatment industries. With more than 20 years of experience, she is a seasoned executive with a special focus on marketing and sales. Tonya is respected across the water industry for her ability to build lasting relationships, uncover business opportunities and develop cost effective solutions to serve customer needs. She has special expertise in branding and innovation, international business, trade show and event coordination, publication writing and content creation, social media and digital marketing, project management, sales performance, and more. Her B2B and B2C sales, marketing, and channel management experience will serve a crucial role for all water and engineering services related markets for BioLargo.

Before joining BioLargo, Ms. Chandler was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Anue Water Technologies where she succeeded in growing the company’s sales pipeline dramatically. She has also served as a National Sales Manager for Veolia Water Technologies, as Regional Market Manager for Hydronautics, Inc., and as National Water Treatment Coordinator for Shaw Environmental & Infrastructure, Inc.

BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, “We intend Tonya to be an instrumental part of our team to help grow our business in the water sector as we deliver reliable, cost-effective solutions to some of the most troubling problems that afflict the world’s water and air.”

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

