ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlScan , a leader in managed security and compliance solutions that help secure IT networks and protect payment card data, is now listed with the PCI Security Standards Council as a Payment Application Qualified Security Assessor (PA-QSA) Company.



Software and application developers looking to get their solutions validated and listed as compliant with the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS) can now rely on ControlScan for assistance. As a PA-QSA Company, ControlScan will perform application validation services for point-of-sale (POS) platforms, payment switches and gateway software, back office, middleware, automated fuel dispensers, forecourt controllers, kiosk applications, online shopping carts, ATM software and more.

“Certification as a PA-QSA adds incredible flexibility in terms of the services ControlScan can offer software and application developers,” said Sam Pfanstiel, Director of Security Consulting Services, ControlScan. “Along with our application security and penetration testing services, we can now provide the necessary assessment services to help our clients achieve PCI-validated payment application status.”

ControlScan also offers scope impact white papers and consulting services in support of applications that are ineligible or out-of-scope for the PA-DSS. This includes advisory services surrounding PCI scope reduction through changes to application architecture, segmentation, encryption and/or tokenization.

“We will conduct PA-DSS application testing and prepare the reports necessary to list an application, as well as perform other types of PA-DSS consulting services,” Pfanstiel said. “For example, a software vendor may need help implementing a secure software lifecycle, analyzing their readiness for an upcoming PA-DSS assessment, or documenting the security of their solution to help their customers meet their own compliance objectives.”



For more information about ControlScan and its range of security consulting services, please visit ControlScan.com/SCS .

About ControlScan

ControlScan managed security and compliance solutions help secure IT networks and protect payment card data. Thousands of businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada partner with us for easy, cost-effective access to the expertise, technologies and services that keep cyber criminals and data thieves at bay. With highly credentialed cybersecurity and compliance experts; 24x7 managed detection and response; managed UTM firewall services; ASV vulnerability scanning; security penetration testing; PCI compliance programs and validation services; QSA and HIPAA assessments; and more, we’ve got your back. For more information visit ControlScan.com .

Press Contact Stacey Holleran Director, Corporate Communications 678-694-0654