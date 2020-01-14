RICHMOND, Va. and WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers , one of the leading providers of Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy in the United States, announced today that it is now offering BrainsWay’s Deep TMS therapy for obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) at its Glen Allen facility, located near Richmond Va., and at its Tysons Corner facility, located outside of Washington, D.C. These locations will be among the first providers in Virginia to offer access to this revolutionary treatment.



“We take pride in providing our patients with the latest technologies for treating OCD and other mental illnesses,” said Dr. William Sauve, regional medical director of Virginia for Greenbrook TMS. “We’ve seen success in using BrainsWay’s Deep TMS helmet to help our patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), and we look forward to expanding our offerings to those suffering from OCD.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ depression and OCD symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and received FDA clearance to target OCD in 2018.

Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers specialize in helping patients living with OCD and MDD, and who are treatment-resistant to traditional medication. The center provides Deep TMS as a stand-alone treatment or with medication and therapy to best fit the patient's unique needs. Anyone interested in Deep TMS treatment can call 1-855-940-4867 or visit https://www.greenbrooktms.com .

About Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers

Operating through 85 Company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook TMS is a leading provider of TMS, an FDA-cleared, noninvasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and other mental health disorders in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Greenbrook TMS has provided more than 285,000 TMS treatments to over 8,000 patients struggling with depression. Our commitment is to utilize the latest developments in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation to offer our patients the very best care possible.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.