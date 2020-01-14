Hughes to help forge ENACOMM’s commitment to equipping its customers with next-generation technologies that enable differentiation and leadership in financial services



TULSA, OK, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Expert change agent and people leader Shawn Hughes is joining ENACOMM as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO), the FinTech company announced. Today focused on empowering banks, credit unions, credit card, and payment companies with affordable, data-driven solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency, 2020 starts the fifth decade during which ENACOMM – founded in 1986 – has grown.

Hughes wields 25 years of experience focused in the strategic business consulting and technology industry. He spent the last 17 years at Nuance Communications, a U.S.-based multinational computer software technology leader, honing his skills and gaining diversified leadership experience across four dimensions: solutions delivery, customer experience, operations, and people.

“Shawn truly is among the ‘best of the best’ when it comes to strategic corporate transformation,” commented Michael Boukadakis, ENACOMM Chairman & CEO. “I am thrilled to welcome him to the ENACOMM team, and we look forward to achieving our next level of growth, for which Shawn’s vision – based on many years spent mastering his craft – will play a significant role.”

As the President & Chief Operating Officer of ENACOMM, Hughes will be responsible for mapping out short and long-term goals in order to optimize and scale ENACOMM's operational functions and processes. He will preside over all non-business development/marketing organizational functions and workforce, while overseeing ENACOMM’s facilities, including the Tulsa, OK corporate and branch offices. Hughes will fortify the organization by scaling resource provisioning and allocation, and enhancing and expanding operational capacity and functions. He will also drive the development and launch of product and services offerings while advancing operational discipline, compliance and controls.

“ENACOMM is shifting the financial services landscape by arming banks, credit unions and credit card companies of all sizes with the latest technologies that allow them to compete – effectively and affordably – against the biggest players,” shared Hughes. “I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and dig in to find new ways for ENACOMM to increase efficiencies and continue cultivating a healthy, productive culture so the delivery of its game-changing solutions to financial institutions across the country can be expanded to an even greater degree.”

Hughes stepped into his new role with ENACOMM as President & COO on January 1, 2020.

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies for banks, credit unions, credit card and payments companies. ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. The company empowers financial institutions with affordable solutions for improving the customer experience (CX), fighting financial fraud, and increasing operational efficiency. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, ENACOMM solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud.” The company’s customer base ranges from community credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, voice biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers with a superior, omnichannel self-service experience that includes Conversational Voice Banking. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day. For more information, go to www.enacomm.net.

