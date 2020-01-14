● This furthers Endonovo’s strategy to commercialize and protect its Electroceutical(s)®

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a U.S. Patent for Application No. 15/549,748 covering method and apparatus for electromagnetic treatment of multiple sclerosis.

“This issuance follows our prior patents related to the methods of treating post-operative pain and edema,” said Dr. Nev Zubcevik, Endonovo’s Chief Medical Officer and Harvard trained Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation specialist. “The SofPulse® technology is research proven and universally applicable to inflammatory conditions. Our preliminary research in the field of Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis - the inflammatory autoimmune model of multiple sclerosis, reveals significant change in the EAE score of treated animals when compared to sham. We are looking forward to expanding our technology applications into neuroinflammatory disorders; we believe our growing patent portfolio reinforces Endonovo’s leadership position in utilizing SofPulse® to address pain while also underscoring the pioneering nature of the company’s Pulsed Electromagnetic Field-based (PEMF) Electroceuticals®.”

Alan Collier, Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our platform provides a unique opportunity for understanding the benefits Electroceuticals® can deliver in a wide range of areas. Over the course of the past three years, Endonovo has grown its intellectual property in a rapid and methodical manner and we believe well positions us to extend our advantage in harnessing the power of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Electroceuticals®.”

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of pre-clinical stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices address chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com



