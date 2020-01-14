Arlington, VA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), a world leader in technology-based training solutions, today announced the winners of the first annual Go the Extra Mile (GEM) Awards. The GEM Awards are presented to companies that have achieved the most success with their Rosetta Stone language training program for employees in two key areas: best first year program and best proven results.

The winners include:

Best First Year Program (Spotlight Award) -- Franklin Electric Company grew its language training program from 6 people to over 100 in less than a year through a dedicated outreach program that enrolls and engages employees throughout their language training journey.

Best Proven Results (Milestone Award) -- General Motors has proven exceptional ROI in terms of productivity and job efficiency from its language training program for employees. In a recent survey, 81 percent of employees who used Rosetta Stone believed that the program saved them 1 hour or more of productivity in their day, which translates to a savings of approximately $3.5 million annually and a 726 percent ROI.

“Our GEM Award winners are shining examples of companies that understand the benefits language training brings to their organization, in terms of increased employee productivity, interpersonal communication, collaboration and customer service success. We are pleased to recognize General Motors and Franklin Electric Company as our most accomplished language learning customers of 2019,” said Cody Lamens, Rosetta Stone Vice President, Global Enterprise Sales.



About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and businesses around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com.

