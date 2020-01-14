QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop announced today that it will power 40 of its stores in Massachusetts and New York and with Bloom Energy Servers. The Servers will provide clean, reliable, 24/7 electricity in an AlwaysON Microgrid configuration that will continue to power each store in the event of a grid power outage.



Bloom Energy Servers will ensure that Stop & Shop stores can better serve their local communities when needed most, such as during severe weather or other unforeseen events. The new power solution is expected to reduce Stop & Shop’s carbon emissions by over 15,000 metric tons per year – the equivalent of removing about 3,200 cars from the road. Bloom Energy Servers also virtually eliminate smog-forming pollution and particulate emissions.

“Our stores are an important community resource for our customers, particularly when severe weather strikes,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “Whether customers need to stock up on food, batteries, flashlights, other emergency items, or even their prescription medications, we know how vital the products and services our stores provide are. These Servers will not only reduce our stores’ impact on the environment but also ensure our stores can stay open when needed most.”

The Bloom Energy fuel cells deployed at each Stop & Shop store will be configured as a microgrid that can operate independently of the local electric grid. Because Bloom Energy Servers receive their natural gas or biogas fuel through the underground pipeline system, they are significantly less susceptible to the impacts of extreme weather than overhead power lines.

“Clean, reliable, resilient power is critical to keeping businesses and families working,” said KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and CEO of Bloom Energy. “We’re proud to give Stop & Shop customers the peace of mind that their local stores will remain open before, during and after severe storms or natural disasters that disrupt the electricity grid.”

Bloom Energy Servers convert natural gas or biogas fuel into electricity without combustion, using solid oxide fuel cell technology. They use no water in normal operation. With the use of the Energy Servers, Stop & Shop expects to save the fresh water system over 1.6 billion gallons annually.

Installations of Bloom microgrids will begin early this year with Stop & Shop stores located on Cape Cod, followed by additional stores in Massachusetts and Long Island. The Massachusetts projects are made possible through collaboration with the sponsors of Mass Save®, including Cape Light Compact, Eversource, and National Grid.

This is not Stop & Shop’s first time teaming up with Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy Servers power a Mt. Vernon, NY, store and have helped keep it open during several severe storms since 2014. The technology is also deployed at a Stop & Shop store in Peekskill, NY.

Stop & Shop is committed to reducing its environmental impact. In addition to the implementation of the Bloom Energy Servers, the company opened a Green Energy Facility in 2016. The innovative facility uses an anaerobic digester to convert food that cannot be sold or donated into energy that powers the company’s Freetown, Massachusetts distribution center. To date, the facility has processed over 160 million pounds of inedible food from 200 of its stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut and produced roughly 15 million kW-hr or enough energy to power 1,850 homes a year.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and supporting pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.



About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable, and affordable energy for everyone in the world. The Company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, ‘Always-On’ electric power that is clean and sustainable. Bloom’s customers include 25 of the Fortune 100 companies, and leaders in cloud services and data centers, healthcare, retail, financial services, utilities and many other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements including but not limited to the extent of the anticipated reduction in carbon emissions compared to the electric grid; expected water savings compared to electric grid power generation; the deployment schedule for Bloom Energy Servers; and the anticipated megawatts of Bloom Energy Servers to be installed. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Bloom Energy Corporation; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. Certain factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Bloom Energy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information. Bloom Energy Corporation expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.



Media Contacts:

Jennifer Brogan

Director, External Communications and Community Relations

Stop & Shop

Jennifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com