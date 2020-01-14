SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix , the leading provider of cloud-native networking software for the multi-cloud enterprise, today announced that CUJO AI is deploying Aviatrix’s software across its worldwide cloud network.

CUJO AI is the global leader in the development and application of artificial intelligence to improve the security, control and privacy of connected devices in homes and businesses. The company provides network, mobile and public Wi-Fi operators with a full-stack set of cloud and edge software that captures, processes, curates and acts on device-level network data. Doing so ensures that more than half a billion devices around the world connected to these operator networks are effectively monitored and protected. Today, CUJO AI covers the largest inventory of devices in the world with the broadest ability to detect, categorize and protect.

Driven by the explosive growth in connected IoT devices—from cameras, thermostats, home entertainment, speakers to locks and lights—operators are seizing the opportunity to address critical customer needs by providing value-added security and privacy protection. As a result of this business transformation, CUJO AI is experiencing unprecedented growth and has established itself as market leader in the Digital Life Protection services market.

The CUJO AI platform leverages an advanced set of machine-learning algorithms that can detect, recognize and classify connected devices, used applications and web content, security threats, and privacy risks from vast amounts of network data. The CUJO AI engine has access to the largest worldwide data set and is continuously being updated with billions of real-world data points across hundreds of millions of connected devices.

To ensure business agility, CUJO AI’s infrastructure is 100 percent in the cloud, capitalizing on Amazon Web Service, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. As such, the company needed cloud-native networking software that would embrace and extend the native constructs of public clouds to provide the simplicity and automation of the cloud with the visibility and control of the enterprise network. Aviatrix fulfilled all the requirements.

“Our cloud network infrastructure is in very good hands with Aviatrix,” said Darius Ramanauskas, Head of IT and SecOps at CUJO AI. “Encryption, scale, security and high availability are all high priorities for our global transit network and Aviatrix checks all the boxes for us.”

Notably, securing user access was a top priority for CUJO AI. Aviatrix’s VPN solution proved the only VPN offering that provides SAML authentication from the client itself, and the client provides a seamless user experience when authenticating a VPN user through a SAML IDP. The client also supports password-based authentication methods.

“CUJO AI’s infrastructure is 100 percent in the cloud, so they require an innovative, cloud-native, global transit networking solution that seamlessly integrates with multiple public clouds,” said Aviatrix CEO Steve Mullaney. “Aviatrix is unique in our ability to support their needs. We’re excited to partner with CUJO AI as they scale to meet robust demand from network operators worldwide.”

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix is the first and only provider of cloud-native networking software that embraces and extends the native constructs of the public clouds to deliver the simplicity and automation of the cloud with the visibility and control of the enterprise. Legacy data center networking solutions are cloud “naïve” and bring complexity and manual operations of the 90s, while basic networking services and constructs from the cloud providers lack the functionality, visibility and control required by enterprises. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com .

About CUJO AI:

Powered by proprietary artificial intelligence models and uniquely built on billions of real-world data points, the CUJO AI portfolio of products is designed to gain a clear insight on how data moves across networks as well as digitally protect people and devices, creating a safer smart-living experience in homes, businesses, and connected communities. Network, mobile, and public Wi-Fi operators around the world utilize the CUJO AI portfolio of products to provide their customers with a seamlessly integrated suite of value-added services, covering network monitoring and protection, advanced connected device identification, real-time network security, privacy protection, content access control, and digital parenting. For more information: cujo.com. Follow on Twitter: @CUJOAI