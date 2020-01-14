TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KUU), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, is pleased to announce that its flagship colouring app, Recolor, has reached the Top 10 in Apple’s Top App Charts in the United States and fourteen other countries across the globe.



Recolor is listed in the 7th spot in Apple’s Most Downloaded Free Entertainment iPad Apps category in the U.S. Other apps in the Top 7 are Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube Kids, and TikTok. The success was recognized by Apple last week when Recolor was chosen as one of the featured apps in the U.S. app store.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ba48280-3815-4dde-9386-e620377c85b8

Recolor’s strong international success has also resulted in top chart rankings in 14 other countries including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Italy, Finland, Norway, and Switzerland.

The Recolor team has made significant product improvements throughout the app’s five-year history, all of which have contributed to the Recolor app’s global ranking achievement. Notable features receiving the most praise and highest user review ratings were Recolor’s continuously expanding colour palette and image library. The recently added “Recolor This” function improves the user’s creative experience by offering greater editing features, including in-depth hue, saturation and brightness to the app’s colour palettes. The user reviews noted that the new palette and greater number of image offerings significantly enriched their app experience.

Additionally, enhancements to the Recolor image gallery feed have allowed the world’s largest colouring community to inspire and encourage one another’s creativity. Improved and simplified access to gallery illustrations enables users to colour more pictures than they did previously, resulting in increased user engagement, duration, conversions and shared image metrics.

“We’re diverging from industry trends to forge our own path by focusing on original proprietary content creation. We are also investing significantly in improving the user experience and actively engaging our colouring community, which continues to be the largest and most passionate in the world,” said Kuuhubb’s Kristoffer Rosberg, GM, Apps & Games.

Recolor is a high-quality colouring app, with over 4,000 unique images and a vibrant in-app community that has led to over 50 million downloads and shared 55 million published images. The app has generated revenues in excess of USD +40M to date and will serve as the basis for Kuuhubb’s next-generation colouring apps, Recolor By Numbers and Incolour.

Please visit www.recolor.com for further information.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements relating to future revenue and development, growth of the Company’s business and the closing of the Proposed Financing) are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, risks related to the growth strategy of the Company, the possibility that results from the Company’s growth plans will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, failure to execute the definitive documentation in respect of, or complete, the Proposed Financing, the need to satisfy conditions precedent with respect to the Proposed Financing, the possibility that the completion of the Proposed Financing may be delayed or that the terms of the Proposed Financing may change, the early stage of the Company's development, competition from companies in a number of industries, the ability of the Company to manage expansion and integrate acquisitions into its business, future business development of the Company and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 7, 2018 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward- looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Kuuhubb Inc.

Jouni Keränen - CEO

jouni@kuuhubb.com

Office: +358 40 590 0919