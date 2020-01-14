San Francisco, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Brands community today launches its flagship event, SB’20 Long Beach, with a call to action for igniting more sustainable systems through regenerative business practices. Scheduled for June 1-4, 2020 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA, the conference will convene 2,500 global sustainability practitioners and brand innovation leaders to discover how doing ‘more good’ transcends traditional sustainability practices, driving future growth and brand value creation.

‘We Are ReGeneration’ is the theme rallying the SB community with more than 300 influential leaders hosting interactive discussions, breakout sessions, keynote presentations, deep-dive workshops and networking activities throughout the week. The 4-day program encourages participants to collaborate around planned activities supporting insight and understanding of regenerative systems. There will also be facilitated design sprints and workshops to generate new partnerships, as well as ideas and solutions that drive momentum towards regenerative practices. Self-renewal and reflection activities span the week allowing participants the opportunity to balance the needs of nature and personal wellbeing with business success.

“Sustainable Brands is the respected community of business leaders that holds the responsibility and power to shape a new direction by responding to the needs of our time,” states KoAnn Vikoren Skrzyniarz, CEO and Founder of Sustainable Brands. “It is time to move past a limiting focus on reducing harm and expand to restore our planet, our communities and our brands. We see transformative innovation of our organizations and culture as the path, not only for a flourishing economy, but also for our future business success. We must be the change agents now who are going to make it happen.”

Nine educational program tracks provide a lens for learning and inspiration in support of regenerative business. Expect thoughtfully curated collections of top research insights that describe changing market dynamics, strategies and tactics for successfully activating brand purpose, examples of brand storytelling for a changing culture, case studies from companies who are influencing consumers at scale, regenerative practices in operations and supply chain, next-generation goals for circularity and net positivity, and more. Several visionaries have already been confirmed to speak about how they are sparking a shift towards a regenerative economy including:

Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer and Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer at Procter & Gamble on collaborating for culture change and the power of the CMO-CSO connection.

Janine Benyus, Co-Founder of Biomimicry 3.8 on what nature teaches us about regeneration and how to use its lessons wisely to shape the future of business.

Rick Gomez, Chief Digital, Marketing & Strategy Officer at Target on renewing and recharging an iconic American brand for today’s context.

Amanda Brinkman, Creator, Producer and Host, Small Business Revolution – Main Street, on revitalizing local economies through smart activation of collective purpose.

Carol Sanford, Author of The Regenerative Business on translating the science of regeneration into practical business and leadership principles.

Kate Cusick, Chief Marketing Officer of Porter Novelli on the latest market trends around the evolution of social and environmental purpose.

Kathy Fish, Chief Research, Development and Technology Officer at Procter & Gamble on partnering across departments and functions to bring sustainable design innovation to market.

Douglas Sabo, Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Visa on engaging the C-Suite to accelerate change.

Nathalie Green, Co-founder & CEO of Doconomy on the power of fintech in enabling more sustainable lifestyles at scale.

Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle Mexican Grill on “The Reawakening of Chipotle” and continued brand leadership on important sustainability issues.

This year, a distinguished, invitation-only SB Brands for Good Leadership Summit will convene many of the world’s preeminent marketers, brand strategists, media and entertainment executives for deliberate conversations around systemwide purpose-driven change. As major global environmental and social challenges threaten the capacity to create flourishing conditions, over 300 hand chosen executives and senior thought leaders will convene for a half-day leadership summit on the front end of the main conference to align on actions needed to restore our planet and repair social rifts that threaten a regenerative future. Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officers, media and entertainment executives, as well as celebrity spokespeople are encouraged to apply to attend and participate in discussions around how key constituents can and are driving culture change in support of a better economy and a better future.

Sustainable Brands is proud to recognize Verizon as Lead sponsor for SB’20 Long Beach. Additional early sponsors and partners include: Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kohler Company, Porter Novelli, Tetra Pak, Forest Stewardship Council, Cox Enterprises, Tides, Cuningham Group Architecture, KAO USA, American Forest Foundation, Trex, WestRock, Lenzing AG, Vinyl Sustainability Council, Illinois Soybean Association, and Good360. Grounded World is the official Design and Innovation Partner and Global Strategy Group is the official Communications Partner. South Pole Group is the official Renewable Energy and Carbon Offset Partner.

SB’20 Long Beach is scheduled for June 1-4, 2020 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA. Further information, access to the downloadable conference brochure, and ticket pricing can be found on the event website. Register now to participate and find the partners and tools needed to advance your company’s goals towards regenerative business practices.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for those with breakthrough initiatives, tools and technologies that support business success through innovation for social and environmental benefit. For more information about attending or sponsoring SB’20 Long Beach, please visit SB20LongBeach.com, call 1.415.626.2212 or contact the SB team online.

About Sustainable Brands. Sustainable Brands® is the premier global community of brand innovators who are shaping the future of commerce worldwide. Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today’s business and brand innovators to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to a better future. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversation topics, internationally-known conferences and regional events, a robust e-learning library, and peer-to-peer membership groups all facilitate community engagement throughout the year. For more information visit SustainableBrands.com.

