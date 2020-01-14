CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Paul Meyers and Brady Brunsvold CFP® of Legacy Wealth Management have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. The advisors reported having served approximately $140 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Woodbury Financial Services, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



After beginning his career as a teacher, Meyers shifted his focus to the financial services industry, where he has nearly 30 years of experience, including time spent at Wall Street investment brokerage firms. He founded Legacy Wealth Management in his hometown of Fargo, N.D., wanting to bring a “Main Street” approach to his work and client relationships. “We are a very comfortable, cozy boutique firm, going as far as to bring our mascot—my dog, Lucy—into the office daily. It’s a warm and inviting atmosphere, with a fireplace, hot chocolate and friendly conversations with clients,” Meyers said.

Meyers said his teaching background has shaped the firm’s advising philosophy of helping clients understand the choices they have as they plan for their future. Brunsvold, who has past experience at several brokerages, joined the practice in 2016 and heads Legacy’s financial planning division. Together, they take a team approach to help clients work toward their long-term goals. They are joined by their experienced support staff, and they anticipate continuing their history of growth locally and in other locations.

Most Legacy Wealth Management clients are individuals near or in retirement. “Part of our culture is to be embedded within the community and involved wherever we can,” said Meyers, who recently completed 16 years as a member and officer of the Fargo Public Schools Board of Education. For the past 10 years, the firm has produced and distributed a popular one hour radio program in Fargo and Bismarck.

Meyers was associated with LPL about 10 years ago, and he said it’s “nice to come back home to LPL.” He said the team is impressed with the firm’s commitment to continuous technology enhancements and a client-driven culture. “There is no doubt that LPL has spent a lot of time and resources developing technology programs that impact advisors and clients. We want to take advantage of that, including the advanced analytics and the features for clients,” Meyers said. “We’re very big into our partnership with our clients, and LPL fosters that same attitude and culture. We’re all on the same team.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We are glad to welcome Paul back to LPL. Welcome also to Brady and the entire Legacy team. We are proud to support their independent practice. This is a team that cares deeply about their clients, and we share that sentiment. Our advisors are our main focus, and everything we do is to empower them and the work they do to help their clients. We will continue to use our size and scale to create value with our advisors by making investments in the technology, resources and innovative capabilities that help them build value with their clients and operate successful businesses.”

