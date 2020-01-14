New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glink Apps JSC, a Wyoming corporation, today announced that the Company has retained PHI Capital Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PHI Group, Inc. ( www.phiglobal.com ) (OTC Markets: PHIL), to assist in its IPO and Mergers and Acquisitions plans.



According to the agreement between the two companies, PHI Capital Holdings will be responsible for assisting Glink Apps on a non-exclusive basis throughout the entire process to take the Company public on the U.S. Stock Market as a fully-reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and upgradable to the NASDAQ Stock Market.

In addition, PHI Capital Holdings will also introduce investment banking firms, institutional and private investors and coordinate with these entities to provide capital for the Company to implement its business plan, as well as introduce investor relations agencies and other product and service providers to the Company as may be required during the normal course of business of the Company.

David Chuong Nguyen, Chairman and CEO of Glink Apps JSC stated: “We are confident that the services to be provided by PHI Capital Holdings, Inc. advisory team will greatly enhance our company’s position as we move ahead with the public listing process. We also believe that our innovative business model will be able to create significant long-term shareholder value as a public company on the U.S. Stock Market that will be upgradable to Nasdaq in the future.”

About Glink Apps JSC

Glink Apps JSC, a Wyoming company, creates, sells, and distributes high quality art paintings. We provide a system to connect customers with service providers who deliver specific services. Our products and services include coffee shops which will feature art and coffee products in one place as well as Apps that provide services for entertainment, organizing music concerts, modeling events, online dating, entertainment competitions, songwriting, artwork, actors and actresses, plumbing, dentists, handyman services, employment, mechanics, painters, construction workers, etc. Website: https://Glinkart.com

About PHI Capital Holdings, Inc.

PHI Capital Holdings, Inc. ( www.phicapitalholdings.com ) provides M&A consulting services and assists companies to go public and access international capital markets. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of PHI Group ( www.phiglobal.com , ) which primarily focuses on mergers and acquisitions and invests in select industries and special situations that may substantially enhance shareholder value. In addition, PHI Group has also been working diligently to organize PHILUX Global Funds with several compartments for investment in renewable energy, agriculture, real estate and a potential rough diamond trading center in Vietnam ( www.philux.eu ).

Contact:

Glink Apps JSC

Pandora A.N. Le

Tel: +1-408-609-7218

Email:Ceo@glinkads.com