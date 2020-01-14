Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH



Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, announced on 19 November 2019 that the company had successfully issued senior unsecured bonds in the total amount of SEK 750 million. The bonds have a tenor of 5 years and a floating interest rate of 3 months STIBOR plus 250 bps.

Sinch intends to apply for admission of trading of the bonds at the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm, for which purpose the company has prepared a prospectus which has been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority today. The prospectus will be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website (www.fi.se) and on Sinch’s website (sinch.com). The first day of trading of the bonds is expected to be on or about January 17, 2020.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Sinch AB (publ)

Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55

E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

This information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 15:30 CET on January 14, 2020.

Attachment