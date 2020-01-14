ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Roofing Corporation, a national leader in innovative, customer-oriented manufacturer of residential and commercial building materials is proud to share the benefits of merging the formerly known companies of ACH Foam Technologies and Atlas EPS. Extremely versatile, molded polystyrene is used to make a wide array of products for cold-chain and protective packaging, commercial building insulations and geofoam, and OEM components for RVs, jet skis, garage doors, and many others.



“The Molded Products division of Atlas Roofing Corporation, now known as Atlas Molded Products, is the largest manufacturer of molded polystyrene in North America providing both block and shape molding capabilities,” says Karl Kunz, Vice President of Atlas Molded Products. Molded polystyrene’s capacity to be shaped is integral to its ability to be used in protective packaging for electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other fragile or temperature-sensitive items during transport. With 13 manufacturing facilities located throughout the U.S. and Mexico, Atlas Molded Products provides exceptional product availability and consistent quality to customers across North America. “The benefits of our unparalleled footprint and expertise provide our customers with a reliable single-source product manufacturer offering exceptional consistency, reliability and close to everywhere locality.”

Block molding uses steam to expand solid, raw polystyrene particles, which are then compressed in a molding chamber to produce a monolithic block up to 16-ft long. These blocks can be used as a Geofoam structural fill or cut into horizontal sheets to make architectural insulation for roofs, walls, and around building foundations. In shape molding a precisely made mold is used to compresses the lightweight, malleable polystyrene particles into a three-dimensional form. Shape molding mass produces foam pieces in custom shapes made for protective packaging, cold-chain solutions, and OEM components .

“Atlas understands each of our customers has unique challenges, product needs, geographic profiles, controlled shipping requirements, and other critical considerations surrounding success,” says Kunz. Atlas’ broad footprint allows customers to work with a single molded product manufacturer and realize identical quality and production schedules at any of many different locations nationally to achieve economy-of-scale and shipping savings. “We are focused on helping companies dissect challenges and finding innovative, effective molded polystyrene solutions that increase the bottom line and improve performance.”

In addition to Atlas Molded Products, Atlas Roofing Corporation operates three other divisions: Atlas Shingles & Underlayments , Atlas Polyiso Roof & Wall Insulation , and Atlas Web Technologies .

