The global interactive kiosk market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2018, and projections are made that the market will rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023, tremendously.

The interactive kiosk market is expected to increase due to the rising adoption of interactive kiosks in the retail sector, increasing demand for interactive kiosks at airports, escalating preference for contactless payments, increasing implementation of smart parking solutions, rapid urbanization, technological advancements, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as increasing adoption of smartphones, high installation, and maintenance costs, etc.

The global interactive kiosk market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some interactive kiosk market players operate on a local level while other players operate on a regional and global level. Many global interactive kiosk manufacturers are increasing their presence in the developing economies, by competing with local and regional players in terms of quality and price.



Further, key players of the interactive kiosk market are NCR Corporation, Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.), SlabbKiosks, Meridian Kiosks LLC, and are profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

