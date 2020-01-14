OTTAWA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (“Calian” or the “Company”) (TSX: CGY) today announces that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada. A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found on the Company’s directory on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .



The filing of the Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will allow Calian to qualify the distribution by way of prospectus in Canada of up to Cdn.$100 million of common shares, preferred shares, warrants, units, subscription receipts and debt securities, or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. Should the Company decide to offer securities during this period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a related prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions.

“We are proceeding with a Shelf Prospectus, as it will provide us with further access to capital as needed, and the flexibility to capitalize on strategic expansion opportunities,” said Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer of Calian. “We have consistently demonstrated strong capital stewardship, and we expect to continue driving shareholder value through our future capital deployment.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For investor information, please visit Calian’s website at www.calian.com or contact the Company at ir@calian.com .

