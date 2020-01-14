Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecoms - Key Trends for 2020 - 5G, Mobile Satellite and Fixed Broadband" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There have been many exciting initiatives in recent years relating to IoT, Artificial Intelligence and the overall Smart City movement. It is thought that we will see even faster advancement of these sectors with the emergence of 5G, supported by fixed high-speed broadband and mobile satellite infrastructure.



5G will offer superior speeds, latency, connections, remote coverage, and efficient energy consumption. The development of 5G is close to reaching a tipping point; with many commercial deployments, supported by 5G devices planned for 2020. Also, we will begin to see the ITU release its much anticipated global standards for the industry.



Adjacent infrastructure and services provided by fixed broadband and mobile satellite will also be a key area of focus for the telecoms industry in 2020. This infrastructure is required to supply backhaul capabilities and fulfill the escalating data demands transpiring from both the developed and developing markets.



The satellite sector now offers higher satellite capacity, lower pricing and general improvements to the technology and this has led to an increased interest in this market - particularly in emerging markets where it can be used to widen the availability of mobile telecoms to rural and remote areas.



Important satellite launches and new service offerings are occurring around the world in 2020, particularly in some of the emerging markets of the South Pacific, South-East Asia, and Africa.

Overall trends relating to Cloud Computing, IoT/M2M, Artificial Intelligence, 5G, fixed broadband, submarine cables, and mobile satellite will be key areas of interest for the telecoms sector in 2020.



Key Trends in Global Telecoms, 2020 explores these topics from the perspective of the telecoms industry, with a focus on 5G, fixed broadband and mobile satellite. It provides insights, analysis, statistics, and examples.



Key Developments

In 2020 the industry focus is well and truly back on telecommunications infrastructure, led by 5G, mobile satellite, and fibre-based broadband developments

Trends relating to smart cities, IoT/M2M and Artificial Intelligence will also be a key area of focus

There are now well over 5 billion unique mobile subscriptions globally

With more mature markets becoming increasingly dependent on replacement purchases rather than on first-time buyers, the shipments of smartphones have dropped for the past few years

Globally, the penetration rates of mobile broadband paint an interesting picture with a large contrast between penetration in the developed and developing markets

There are around 1.15 billion fixed broadband subscribers worldwide, indicating opportunities for growth

Key Topics Covered



1 Key global telecoms trends 2020

1.1 Smart communities are the ultimate goal



2 Growth opportunities for the telecoms industry

2.1 Infrastructure

2.2 Cloud computing

2.3 Data centres



3 Global telecom statistics

3.1 Leading telecom operators

3.2 Global mobile subscriptions



4 Global mobile broadband statistics

4.1 Mobile broadband subscriptions

4.2 Regional mobile broadband penetration



5 Highlighted Trend for 2020: 5G

5.1 5G statistics and forecasts

5.2 5G spectrum developments

5.3 Top countries leading 5G developments

5.4 Key 5G considerations

5.5 Key industry consortiums



6 Highlighted trend for 2020: Mobile satellite

6.1 Satellite industry overview

6.2 Mobile Satellite Services (MSS)



7 Highlighted trend for 2020: Fixed broadband

7.1 Fibre broadband will be needed for 5G

7.2 Global fixed broadband subscribers

7.3 Global submarine cable overview



8 Conclusion 2020 is the year of 5G



