CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C ( www.4Cinsights.com ), a global data science and marketing technology company, was named one of Ad Age's Best Places to Work in 2020. This is the company's first time earning the distinction. 4C was among 50 companies recognized by Ad Age for their first-class workplace and dedication to employee empowerment.

To determine the honorees, Ad Age analyzed six key satisfaction areas – employee benefits, company culture, employee development, company environment, employee engagement and employee perks – and collective workplace rating.

4C works with its staff to create an agile and fast-moving environment that delivers results for clients and rewards employees for taking risks and innovating at every level. The 4C team is empowered to take ownership of their work, and the executive team is driven by a sense of trust in employees and their innate ability to succeed. Teams are fully integrated, and cross-functional learning and collaboration is at the core of the employee experience. The company invests in growing a team that is unified, transparent, and value-oriented much like the Scope by 4C™ platform itself.

“At 4C, people and culture are our most important asset and competitive advantage — we run through walls for each other and our clients. We hire great people, we give them the tools and freedom to do their best work, and we create an environment where they can thrive and deliver results,” said Kim Norwesh, Chief Human Resources Officer, 4C. “We also believe that pursuing balance outside of work fosters inspiration and helps enrich the lives of our employees, whether it's devoting time to personal passions, spending time with family and friends, self-care, or giving back to the community.”

According to Ad Age, “The top-ranked organizations have an abundance of strategic and well-thought-out benefits and perks. Management at those companies focused on how they could use benefits and perks to take care of their people and remove barriers that hindered growth and success both personally and professionally.”

The 2020 Best Places to Work list was produced by Ad Age and Latitude Research. U.S. Companies participated in the two-part (employer and employee) survey process.

4C was recently named a Leader in Forrester’s landmark report “The Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms, Q3 2019” and “is the best fit for companies that need pure self-service tools” according to the report’s authors. 4C was also recognized as a Representative Vendor in the new Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Media Planning Tools .

4C is ranked #1 by the G2 community for Enterprise Cross-Channel Advertising Software based on user satisfaction and is #1 in the Ad Tech category on Gartner Peer Insights . Based on the latest TechValidate Customer Research , all 4C customers reported increases in cross-channel video advertising efficiency with half of them gaining 25-100% improvements. And 4C has a Glassdoor rating of 4.6/5.0 with 100% CEO approval.

4C is building the leading self-service intelligence platform for marketers to drive business outcomes across closed ecosystems. Brands, agencies, and media owners around the world trust Scope by 4C™ to surface insights about their most valuable consumers and creatives and activate them across channels and devices. With over $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C bridges linear television, streaming video, digital commerce, and social media. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Singapore. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.

