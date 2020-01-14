TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentriLogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of ManageForce, a leading cloud, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and data services provider for Oracle and Microsoft applications and databases. The deal will enable CentriLogic to strengthen its application and database management service capabilities and accelerate its strategy of delivering full-stack solutions to global customers.

For the past 15 years, ManageForce has specialized in helping mid-market and enterprise customers harness the power of market-leading ERP applications and databases. The company has proven expertise in helping customers optimize and customize enterprise applications and has an extensive track record of successfully migrating and managing these applications in the cloud. It has also achieved consistent and profitable year-over-year revenue growth fueled by an expanding global customer base.



According to industry analysts, ERP represented the single largest category of enterprise software spending in 2018 at $37.3 billion, with forecasters expecting growth of 6.8% annually through 2022. Cloud-based ERP deployments and ongoing managed services, where CentriLogic is investing and expanding with the addition of ManageForce, are expected to be significant factors contributing to growth in overall market spending in the next 12 months1.



“As we continue to help customers with IT transformation efforts, we understand the importance of being able to deliver a full-stack solution that extends from the application through to infrastructure and ongoing management,” says Robert Offley, President & CEO of CentriLogic. “ManageForce’s complementary services will allow us to broaden our capabilities and better fulfill the increasing demand we are seeing from new and existing customers worldwide.”



Bringing the two companies together also extends CentriLogic’s geographic footprint across the USA, adding new locations in the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Boston, and Portland. Further, ManageForce’s leadership team brings a combined 70+ years of management experience in the global application management and cloud hosting industry. The entire ManageForce team will stay with the combined company to accelerate the sales and marketing of its expanded portfolio of services.



“ManageForce and CentriLogic share a similar culture and vision for helping customers simplify complex IT challenges,” said John Hughes, President of ManageForce. “The transformative combination of our two companies holds great potential to help our global customers reach their business objectives faster and more effectively in the digital era.”

About ManageForce

Founded in 2005, ManageForce is a Cloud, ERP, and Data Solutions Provider that specializes in IT transformation and business optimization. We help organizations modernize and optimize their enterprise applications by providing structured solutions for JD Edwards, NetSuite, and Database management and full-service dedicated support to help them solve their business problems and thrive.

About CentriLogic

CentriLogic is a global provider of IT transformation solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of Advisory, Cloud, Application Management, and Infrastructure services, CentriLogic helps companies simplify complex IT challenges and empowers them to achieve business success. CentriLogic’s dedication to a client-centric philosophy has earned it the trust of some of the world’s most innovative companies and visionaries. With regional headquarters in Canada, USA, and the United Kingdom, CentriLogic delivers solutions to clients worldwide.

Media Contact:

Kathy Wilson

781.354.3660

kwilson@tieronepr.com