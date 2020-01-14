LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vaginal rejuvenation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.43% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of around US$ 10,372.26 Mn by 2026.



In the global market North America accounted for the largest share of the vaginal rejuvenation market due to the increasing number of vaginal surgeries and high disposable income of consumers. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, vaginal rejuvenation is gaining more popularity day by day and is the latest cosmetic trend in the beauty market. Additionally, strong research and development activities in the region, promotion of new therapies, have contributed to the substantial market share held by the region. In the U.S., vaginoplasty is the most common surgery performed, particularly after childbirth, to repair the vaginal canal. Because of the increasing number of vaginal problems, labiaplasty is another common surgery. Approximately 12,756 operations were performed in 2018, with one operation charging more than USD 53 million, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS).The ASAPS also reported that over the past five years there has been a rise of around 53% in the number of labiaplasty procedures. Europe holds the second-largest share of the global vaginal rejuvenation market due to the developed healthcare infrastructure of this region. Asia-pacific is expected to have a significant amount of market share in the forecast period due to increasing awareness of the availability of treatment for vaginal laxity and other surgeries, especially in emerging economies, such as China and India. Other than that growing medical tourism in emerging economies is expected to drive the regional market. Certain regions such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are projected to be lucrative vaginal rejuvenation markets in the near future due to the high adoption rate of advanced esthetic products coupled with the rapidly developing healthcare industry in these regions.

The market is divided into reconstructive and cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation by type of treatment. The segment of the reconstruction is further divided into perineoplasty and vaginoplasty. G-spot enhancement, labiaplasty, hymenoplasty, and hoodectomy further categorize the cosmetic category. Due to the increasing demand for vaginoplasty, labia majoraplasty, clitoral hood reduction, monsplasty, and labiaplasty, the cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation segment held the largest market share in 2018. Cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation methods are intended to alter the appearance of the vulva and vaginal opening. These processes comprise labiaplasty, in which the inner labia is decreased and the unwanted fat from the mons pubis & the upper part of the labia majora is removed. Additionally, the revirginization process is carried out to repair the hymen and hoodectomy is implemented to reduce the clitoral cover. In the USA, vaginoplasty is the most common surgery, performed to repair vaginal canal, mainly after childbirth. Labiaplasty is also a commonly performed surgery due to the growing number of vaginal problems.

The segment of reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period due to a growing number of patients experiencing prolapse development, decreased vaginal sensation of vaginal wall laxity, and sexual dysfunction. Reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation focuses on restoring and correcting the vagina's structure, particularly after delivery of C-section. It helps women continue their daily lives without problems or pain in urination, childbirth, and menstruation.

Some of the leading competitors in the market include are Alma Lasers, ThermiGen, LLC, Lutronic, Viveve, VenusConcept, Fotona, Almirall, BTL Group of Companies and Hologic. These key players adopt growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches and expansion of product portfolios, among others. One of the leading market players, vConfidence, provides state-of-the-art vaginal safety RF and laser technologies. In 2017, it announced the launch of 20 new offices across the U.S. It introduced apps such as Intima, FemiLift, ViveveGeneveve, and FemTouch. Such instruments have reliable and non-invasive outcomes when paired with other treatment protocols. After the recovery session, patients will resume their daily activities immediately. The treatment helps tighten the vaginal tunnel, improve the dryness of the menopause, balance the pH, and improve thinning walls of the vagina.

Some of the key observations regarding Vaginal Rejuvenation industry include:

On Nov 7, 2019 companies such as Venus Concept Inc., a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced the completion of its previously announced merger with Restoration Robotic, Inc.

On February 7, 2019, companies such as Lutronic focused on developing intelligent energy-based medical devices, with US FDA clearance of the Lutronic Genius platform.

On December 10, 2018, Alma Lasers acquired Israeli medical aesthetic distributors Medical Nova which helps in extending its business outreach operation in Israel

In 2017 vConfidence launched 20 new offices across U.S with new product launch such as Intima, FemiLift, ViveveGeneveve, and FemTouch.

