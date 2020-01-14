Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce its status as a Google Cloud Premier Partner. The new alliance will enable the company and its dealer partners to offer the full suite of Google Cloud solutions. This builds upon Konica Minolta’s strategy to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of intelligent connected workplace solutions.

As Google Cloud’s Premier Partner for the office technology industry, Konica Minolta will deliver its productivity and collaboration solutions. The relationship will also facilitate technical development of advanced productivity tools between the two organizations, all built on the Google Cloud. This furthers Konica Minolta’s mission to bring to market tools that enable businesses to better manage their digital transformation.

“As our industry changes and evolves, business transformation is key to maintaining profitability,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to integrate new technologies into our offerings, enabling the intelligent connected workplace and providing our customers with opportunities for revenue growth.”

“This is a bold step, as the partnership represents the first of its kind in our industry, and Konica Minolta is excited to create this opportunity for its dealer partners and customers,” said Mark Simons, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Konica Minolta. “We are proud to lead the way for our technology clients by leveraging the cloud to improve the storage and sharing of data.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Konica Minolta as a Google Cloud partner,” said Kevin O’Kane, Managing Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Their expertise in business transformation will be an asset for organizations planning and executing their moves to the cloud and we look forward to collaborating closely to enable customer success.”

As part of its acceleration plan to empower small to medium-sized businesses with the latest technologies to ensure continued success, Konica Minolta’s suite of comprehensive IT services, office technology solutions and consulting services deliver a connected platform to enable companies to build their Workplace of the Future™.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

# # # # #

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 5515002659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us