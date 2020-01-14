Financial institution has over 1,200 investment advisors in Canada

Expanded pilot project aimed at advisors for the entire province of Quebec

The Canadian financial services sector, which consists of over 90,000 investment and insurance advisors (Source: The Financial Advice Industry in Canada, Advocis, September 2012), represents a significant market opportunity for Intema.

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker.com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, is pleased to announce the expansion of a recent pilot project with a major Canadian financial institution.

The eFlyerMaker pilot project was initially conducted with some of the financial institution's principal investment advisors. The results of the project were very positive, which led the financial institution to expand the scope of the project to all of its advisors in the province of Quebec. The decision was based on eFlyerMaker’s extensive compliance features, a critical requirement for the Canadian financial industry, as well as its ease of use, content creation possibilities and data provided with each email marketing campaign.

“The fact that this major Canadian financial institution has agreed to expand the pilot project to the entire province of Quebec is a testament to the strong capabilities of eFlyerMaker,” said Laurent Benezra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intema. “We were also excited to receive early feedback from the pilot project indicating that eFlyerMaker’s advanced capabilities and overall usefulness in the advisors’ day-to-day operations would allow them to improve their sales strategy and communicate more effectively with their customers.”

“Since taking over and restructuring Intema’s operations a few months ago, our new management team has completed a thorough assessment of eFlyerMaker’s business model and strategy for 2020 and decided to focus our business development efforts on markets that are well aligned with our leading-edge product offering. The Canadian financial services sector is one such market, employing over 90,000 investment and insurance advisors across the country, which represents a very large market opportunity for Intema. Assuming that the expanded pilot project continues to generate these types of positive results, our prime objective will be to secure a deal for the province of Quebec and then expand it to the rest of Canada. We are also pursuing our sales efforts with five other Canadian financial institutions with the initial goal of starting pilot projects with them. Now that we are aligned with our growth strategy, we will focus on executing it, and we expect to see tangible results in the coming year,” added Mr. Benezra.

About eFlyerMaker

eFlyerMaker.com has a number of clear advantages when it comes to building email marketing campaigns, making Intema an obvious choice for companies needing:

a powerful, easy-to-use email marketing platform at an affordable price point;

advanced automation features;

data governance: all data is kept in Canada on Intema’s highly secure servers, which is a legal requirement for Canadian financial institutions, government agencies, as well as many other companies that hold sensitive information; and

access to a robust compliance framework required by companies in regulated sectors like financial services or that care deeply about protecting their brand.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema’s mission is to be the world’s premier digital marketing platform. The Corporation has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

