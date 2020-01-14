Lundin Petroleum AB (Lundin Petroleum) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Norway AS (Lundin Norway) has been awarded a total of 12 exploration licence interests in the 2019 Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) licensing round, in Norway.



The award includes 7 licences in the North Sea, 2 licences in the Norwegian Sea and 3 licences in the Southern Barents Sea, 7 of the awarded licences will be operated by Lundin Norway.

The awards from this licensing round continue to build on the Company’s seven core exploration areas and increases by 15 percent the number of licences held by the Company.

The licence interests are detailed below and maps of their location are provided on the following page.

Licences Block Working Interest Area PL1041 Block 24/12 30 % North Sea PL1051* Blocks 31/3, 32/1, 35/12, 36/10 40 % North Sea PL1032* Blocks 2/7, 10 40 % North Sea PL1045 Block 25/4 15 % North Sea PL987B1 Block 30/8 20 % North Sea PL917B1 Block 25/10 20 % North Sea PL1048* Blocks 30/1, 2, 34/11 50 % North Sea PL1069* Blocks 6505/6,9, 6506/1,4,7 50 % Norwegian Sea PL1057 Blocks 6302/2,3, 6303/1, 2,3, 6402/11,12, 6403/10,11,12 30 % Norwegian Sea PL1082* Blocks 7225/6,8,9, 7226/4,5,6,7,8,9,11,12, 7227/4,5,7,8 50 % Southern Barents Sea PL1083* Blocks 7228/2,3,5,6, 7229/1,2,3,4,5,6, 7230/1,2,3,4,5,6, 7231/4, 7329/10,11,12, 7330/10,11,12 40 % Southern Barents Sea PL609D1* Block 7120/2 40 % Southern Barents Sea

*Operator Lundin Norway

1 Geographical extension of the licence area.





Lundin Petroleum is one of Europe’s leading independent oil and gas exploration and production companies with operations focused on Norway and listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (ticker LUPE). Read more about Lundin Petroleum’s business and operations at www.lundin-petroleum.com

For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 595 10 14

Edward.westropp@lundin.ch Sofia Antunes

Investor Relations Officer

Tel: +41 795 23 60 75

sofia.antunes@lundin.ch Robert Eriksson

Manager, Media Communications

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

robert.eriksson@lundin-petroleum.se





Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including Lundin Petroleum's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to estimates of reserves and/or resources, future production levels, future capital expenditures and their allocation to exploration and development activities, future drilling and other exploration and development activities. Ultimate recovery of reserves or resources are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable reserves and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements and reflect conclusions that are based on certain assumptions that the reserves and resources can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon. These statements speak only as on the date of the information and Lundin Petroleum does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, operational risks (including exploration and development risks), productions costs, availability of drilling equipment, reliance on key personnel, reserve estimates, health, safety and environmental issues, legal risks and regulatory changes, competition, geopolitical risk, and financial risks. These risks and uncertainties are described in more detail under the heading “Risks and Risk Management” and elsewhere in Lundin Petroleum’s annual report. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Attachment