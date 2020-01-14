GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions, has announced a live webinar to showcase their Ethernet testing strategies and solutions.



Webinar Details

“ Ethernet Testing Solutions - PacketCheck™ ”

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM EST

Presenters: Vikram Kulkarni, PhD and Anand Prasad

High-speed Ethernet links are widely found in local area networks, industrial devices and applications, metropolitan area networks and wide area networks. Poor Ethernet performance can result in a loss of mission critical capabilities and business functions. Testing Ethernet network performance is challenging and requires careful thought.

This webinar will discuss Ethernet testing metrics, why they are important, and testing considerations such as what, when and how to test. This webinar will then discuss GL’s popular software product PacketCheck™ as an easy to use Ethernet test solution for 10/100/1000 Mbps links.

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.



