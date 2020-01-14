SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International, Inc. (CTI or the Company) the nation’s leader in millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors and retailers, announced today that Richard Brooks, its former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring from his position as a member of the Board of Directors effective January 14, 2020.
Mr. Brooks began consulting with CTI in 2005 and brought significant experience from his long background in finance and business and eventually moved into a full time role as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer in 2011. His influence and passion for the business assisted in the growth of CTI, now recognized as a global leader in manufacturing and distributing millwork products.
While at CTI, Rich’s accomplishments included:
“Rich will truly be missed. His passion for the Company and our success has been greatly appreciated,” said Griff Reid, Founder and CEO. Mr. Brooks plans to pursue his love of travel and photography.
ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL
CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is an environmental engineering and manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames and jambs. For more information, please visit www.cti-web.com/.
Contact:
Stacey Divine, CEO Infuze, LLC
stacey@infuzemarketing.com
CTI
Sacramento, California