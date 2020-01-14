As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 10 January, at the price of accepted bids. This time Primary Dealers did exercise their right to purchase in RIKB 28 1115 for 186.2 m.kr. Settlement date is 15 January 2020. Total outstanding nominal value of the series is now 67,449,801,519 kr.