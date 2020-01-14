Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advancements in Automotive Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This technology and innovation report focuses on capturing emerging technologies enabling the development of advanced automotive electronics solutions in the automotive industry. Technologies profiled in the report include technologies enabling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive body electronics, automotive entertainment and connectivity, automotive powertrain and chassis, and automotive safety technologies.



Key questions addressed in the research service:

What are the various types of advanced automotive technologies available in the automotive electronics industry?

What are the benefits and applications of the technologies in the automotive electronics arena?

What are the key innovations and the list of innovators impacting technology development?

What are the emerging technologies which will impact automotive safety and connected living?

What is the technology/application pipeline for automotive electronics systems?

What are the future growth opportunities?

Advances in sensor technology that enhance navigation and object detection, advanced braking systems, image processing algorithms, and machine vision have created opportunities for automotive manufacturers to explore a wide range of automotive electronics solutions. Miniaturization of electronic components, product convergence, and smart device adoption facilitate developments in the advanced driver assistance and electric vehicle (EV) industries.



In the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), vehicle connectivity is considered to be crucial. In addition to apps that speak to each other, future connected vehicles can communicate with the surrounding environment, resulting in different forms of business opportunities with the data collected. Radar, vision, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system technologies can be expected to have a high impact in making vehicles fully autonomous with enhanced safety features. Advancements in electronic control units (ECUs), powertrains can be expected to be pivotal in the adoption of EVs.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Research Methodology Explained

Autonomous Vehicles and Electric Vehicles encourage Advancement in Electronics

Automotive Sensors lead technology development

Automotive Electronics - Market Segmentation

Automotive Electronics Sector - A Sneak Preview

Automotive Electronics - Segmentation

Market Drivers: Growing Trend Toward the Utilization of Electronics for Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

Benefits of Automotive Electronics Encouraging vehicular Development

Market Challenges: Cost, Misuse of Technology, and Research Funding are Considered to be the Primary Factors

Data Security and EMC Hindering Adoption

Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Sensors

Future is Toward Automation and Driver Assistance System

Vision-based Systems with Advanced Sensors Ensure Drivers Safety

Image Acquisition Systems and RADAR Solutions Enabling Blind Spot Detection

Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Vehicular Communication

In-car networking Protocols

Li-Fi, 5G Role in Connected Cars

Key Participants in the Vehicle-to-everything Market

Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Safety

Automotive Safety Systems Market - An Overview

HUD - Real-time Projection of Surrounding Enhancing Driver Safety

Key Automotive HUD Applicants

Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Body Electronics

Automotive Body Electronics Market - An Overview

System On Chips Enabling

Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Entertainment and Connectivity

Automotive Entertainment and Connectivity Market

Innovations in Automotive Infotainment

Key Technologies impacting Automotive Electronics - Powertrain and Chassis

Automotive Powertrain and Chassis Market

Shift Toward Electric Powertrain and Electric Axle for Improved Fuel-Efficiency

Growth Opportunities and Strategic Perspectives

Key Growth Opportunities - Strategies to Gain Prominence in the Automotive Electronics Market

Sensors to Play a Vital Role in the Advancement of Automotive Safety Technologies

Connected Cars Will Create New Business Opportunities for Automotive Industry Participants

Industry Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1ij2q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900