Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advancements in Automotive Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This technology and innovation report focuses on capturing emerging technologies enabling the development of advanced automotive electronics solutions in the automotive industry. Technologies profiled in the report include technologies enabling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive body electronics, automotive entertainment and connectivity, automotive powertrain and chassis, and automotive safety technologies.
Key questions addressed in the research service:
Advances in sensor technology that enhance navigation and object detection, advanced braking systems, image processing algorithms, and machine vision have created opportunities for automotive manufacturers to explore a wide range of automotive electronics solutions. Miniaturization of electronic components, product convergence, and smart device adoption facilitate developments in the advanced driver assistance and electric vehicle (EV) industries.
In the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), vehicle connectivity is considered to be crucial. In addition to apps that speak to each other, future connected vehicles can communicate with the surrounding environment, resulting in different forms of business opportunities with the data collected. Radar, vision, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system technologies can be expected to have a high impact in making vehicles fully autonomous with enhanced safety features. Advancements in electronic control units (ECUs), powertrains can be expected to be pivotal in the adoption of EVs.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Automotive Electronics - Market Segmentation
Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Sensors
Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Vehicular Communication
Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Safety
Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Body Electronics
Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Entertainment and Connectivity
Key Technologies impacting Automotive Electronics - Powertrain and Chassis
Growth Opportunities and Strategic Perspectives
Industry Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1ij2q
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: