Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Truck and Bus Charging Infrastructure Market Opportunity Analysis, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electrification in Commercial Vehicles (CV) will increase globally with the framing of strict emission regulations. The need for the charging infrastructure is growing with the electric CV sales, and the market for charging equipment manufacturers is expected to open up with huge opportunities.

This study provides an overview of the key technology trends in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market and also provides the demand forecast of charging stations and revenue forecast of the charging equipment market till 2030.



Out of 4 charging types (plug-in charging, induction charging, pantograph charging, and battery swapping), plug-in charging is widely used, and hence, different types of plug-in charging are studied in brief. Electric CV sales will reach 2.18 million units globally by 2030, creating a huge demand for electric vehicle charging equipment, whose revenue is expected to grow to $885 billion globally, by 2030. This research study covers plug-in Alternating Current (AC) and Direct Current (DC) charging systems used for electric CV application.



China will clearly dominate, driven mainly by aggressive incentive structures, both for electric vehicles and purchase and installation of charging equipment across highways. Europe and North America are expected to be the next largest markets after China.



DC fast charging technology will be the widely adopted technology for CVs. Up to 350 kW ultra-fast DC chargers are developed to charge medium and heavy duty trucks. The next wave of charging technology, with more than 1 MW capacity, is under development by OEMs and charging equipment manufacturers. China is leading the electrification wave, with the introduction of new GB/T charging standard with capacity up to 900 kW.

Though high-capacity chargers are anticipated to be in place, the need for lower-power AC and DC charging units (up to 50 kW) will still exist in small quantities within cities; both fast and slow chargers will co-exist as the EV market expands. Charging associations like CHAdeMO and CHARIN are developing fast-charging technologies and standards to ensure interoperability of charging stations between various EV models.



With the development of charging technology and growth of the electric vehicle charging equipment market, expectations from fleets will increase in the long term, including reduced charging time, geographical coverage, parking feasibility, and competitive pricing. Automakers, charging equipment manufacturers, and charging point operators are likely to collaborate in the near-to-short term to offer value-added offerings. Value-chain integration and ecosystem expansion will be the next focus.



Along with technology advancements, intense competition is foreseen among equipment manufacturers to adopt technologies and gain market share. With increasing potential, government, oil and gas companies, utility companies, OEMs, and other value-chain participants will soon invest in expanding the charging infrastructure. The study also discusses about the revenue models and demand forecast of charging equipment units in detail.

Companies Mentioned



Siemens

Bombardier

SAIC (Anyo Charging)

Chanje

CHAdeMO

CHARIN

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Charging Stations - Demand Forecast by 2030

Global Electric Charging Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast

Global Electric CV VIO Forecast - Overview

Factors Driving EV Infrastructure

Technology Roadmap

Potential EV Charging Models

Charging Infrastructure Standard by Region

SWOT Analysis

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Powertrain Technology Segmentation

Types of Charging Solutions

Definitions

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Partial List of Industry Participants

3. Charger Types and Standards

Charger Socket Types

DC Charger Types and Standards

Charging Capacity Versus Time

4. Electric Commercial Vehicle Charging Technology

Schematic Representation of AC and DC Charging

CHAdeMO

CHAdeMO Chargers

China - CEC and CHAdeMO Collaboration on Ultra-fast Charging Standard

Charging Interface Initiative (CHARIN)

Pantograph Charging

Types of Pantograph Charging Solutions

Induction Charging

Battery Swapping

Battery Swapping Ecosystem

Future of Battery Chemistries

5. EV Charging Infrastructure - Incentives and Key Developments

Incentives in North America

Incentives in Europe

Incentives in China

North America - Charging Infrastructure Programs

Europe - Charging Stations per 60 km Motorway

6. EV Charging Infrastructure Ecosystem and Business Model

EV Charging Infrastructure - Value Chain Snapshot

Key Participants in the EV Charging Infrastructure Value Chain

Charging Ecosystem - Value Mapping

Business Model Benchmarking of Key Operators

7. EV Charging Infrastructure Cost Analysis

Electric Charging Infrastructure Costs - Assumptions

Revenue Model by Time of Use

Revenue Model by Energy Used

Investments in Building Charging Infrastructure

Charging Infrastructure Revenue Model

8. Truck and Bus Market Electrification Forecast

Top 4 Market Trends Influencing the Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Political and Legislative Posture to Accelerate Electrification

TCO Comparison for Breakeven of Electrification

TCO Comparison for Urban Delivery Application

TCO Comparison for Long-haul Application

Market Scenario Analysis of Electric CV Sales

Global Electric CV VIO Forecast - Overview

Electric LDT VIO Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type

Electric MDT VIO Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type

Electric HDT VIO Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type

Electric Bus VIO Forecast by Region and Powertrain Type

9. Charging Equipment Market and Infrastructure Demand Forecast

Use Case Analysis for Charging Types

Electric Charging Infrastructure Demand Forecast - Assumptions

Global Electric Charging Equipment Market - Revenue Forecast

North America - Charging Station Demand Forecast

Europe - Charging Station Demand Forecast

China - Charging Station Demand Forecast

Charging Equipment Market Demand Forecast by Region

10. Case Studies

Siemens - Building Pantograph Solutions

Bombardier - First Inductive Fast Charging System

SAIC (Anyo Charging) - Engaged in Charging Operations

Chanje - Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS)

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - EV Charging Infrastructure for Commercial Vehicles

Strategic Imperatives

12. Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y87av4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900