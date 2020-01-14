Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

In total, 29 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 3.880m.

A total of 12 bids for ISK 2,040m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 3.82%-3.90% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,840m were accepted at 3.87% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 21,340m.

A total of 17 bids for ISK 1,840m were received in the series LBANK CBI 26 at 1.43%-1.60% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,660m were accepted in the series at 1.50% yield. In addition, the series will be tapped for ISK 960m for bond lending purposes in relation to market-making. The total amount issued in the series will be ISK 2,620m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 21 January 2020. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn.