WHEN: Jan. 28-30, 2020
WHERE: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX - OpenADR Member Pavilion booth No 3455
WHAT: The OpenADR Alliance is broadening its outreach in 2020 in response to the accelerating certification of products and growing deployment of OpenADR-based solutions. The Alliance will showcase the OpenADR functionality at the booth by demonstrating simple protocol interaction functions and how they can be applied to different DR and DER resources including product from Packetized Energy.
In the OpenADR Alliance booth, No 3455 exhibiting members will showcase their perspectives on innovative programs, solutions and developer resources based on the OpenADR standard for automated demand response. Additionally more than 20 members will be showcasing smart grid solutions throughout the exhibition.
In addition Rolf Bienert, managing and technical director, OpenADR Alliance, will present "The Struggle for DER Control" during the DERMS track session on 1/29/2020 at 2pm-3:30pm in session room 217B.
WHO: The following member companies will be co-exhibiting in the OpenADR Alliance booth:
About the OpenADR Alliance
The OpenADR Alliance,a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard, helps utilities manage the growing pool of distributed energy resources (DER), which includes renewable energy, energy storage, demand response and electric vehicle charging. The OpenADR standard supports communications to all DER resources to manage changes in load shape, energy inputs and power characteristics of DER assets. More information can be found at http://www.openadr.org/
Shannon Mayette OpenADR Alliance 602-882-4733 Shannon@openadr.org
