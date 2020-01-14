Branchburg, NJ, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer® will supply its market-leading hydrophilic coating formulations along with custom coating equipment, and provide complete technical support to:



1. A leading European-based supplier that develops innovative ophthalmic surgical devices. Hydromer’s formulations are used to coat their pre-loaded IOL cartridges – such pre-loaded systems are becoming the new gold Standard in Inter Ocular Lenses (IOL's) implantation to meet latest market needs.



2. A well-established East Asia-based global manufacturer of advanced guidewires made of Stainless Steel and precious metals. Hydromer coated guidewires will be used in various interventional procedures such as peripheral vascular, coronary and neurovascular. Hydromer coatings provide increased torquing ability for torturous anatomy, improved push-ability within the vessels and enhance user handling skills.



3. A leading Taiwan-based precision manufacturer of Stainless Steel and Nitinol-based Guidewires. Hydromer coated wires will be used in many different medical interventional procedures in the growing Asia market.



“Hydromer has a history of providing both battle tested and newly configured bio-compatible specialty surface coatings and services, for some of the most complex and growing markets like medical micro-catheters. Small guidewires and catheters need to be able to reach deeper into the body than ever before, thus Hydromer's specialty hydrophilic coatings are a significant value add to the large number of international clientele looking to extend the capabilities of their new medical products.”

Peter M. von Dyck - CEO



Visit our website to learn more about Hydromer and our specialized coatings and services. www.hydromer.com

Ravi Rangarajan 800.208.0314 Info@hydromer.com