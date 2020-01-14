Lake Mary, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC World News Tonight named an officer featured in a ShareBlueSmiles story as its “Person of the Week”

CentralSquare, a leader in public sector technology, announced the release of a new mini-documentary as part of ShareBlueSmiles, a national initiative launched in June to deepen trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The latest ShareBlueSmiles feature spotlights the story of an Antioch Police Department officer mentoring a girls’ high school softball team, inspiring the players both on the field and off with her positivity and strong leadership.

ShareBlueSmiles feature stories include:

ShareBlueSmiles’ mission is to raise awareness of positive, compassionate stories about law enforcement personnel going above and beyond in service to the public. By spotlighting their good deeds across various media channels, ShareBlueSmiles has brought these daily interactions to the forefront while recognizing the personal impact these officers have in their communities.

People are encouraged to submit stories highlighting law enforcement personnel’s acts of above-and-beyond service in their communities at ShareBlueSmiles.com

About ShareBlueSmiles/CentralSquare

ShareBlueSmiles, inspired by CentralSquare and law enforcement partners nationwide, is a movement that spotlights positive, compassionate stories involving law enforcement and citizens across North America. CentralSquare Technologies is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. CentralSquare’s technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, dispatch, records, mobile and jail. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, HR/payroll, utilities, citizen engagement, community development, property tax, municipal services and asset management. For more information, visit CentralSquare.com

