It is highly demanded in the development of industry 4.0 and smart factories due to its centralized procurement of equipment with enhanced security. With the advent of IoT and digitalization, Industry 4.0’s progress has been significantly enhanced, directly driving market growth.



The major factor driving the growth of this FDM market is the notable change from conventional technology to automated and smart technologies. The digitalization introduced on the entire product lifecycle helps companies to develop products faster and to introduce devices that are enabled by smart technology. Increasing penetration of smart factory and deployment of Industry 4.0 and IoT in several verticals has opened up a tremendous opportunity for the FDM industry, as automotive and manufacturing industries need FDM solutions because of mass production. In order to reduce operating and maintenance costs, mass production contributes to the need for field device management systems.



Based on Industry, the market is segmented into Process Industries and Discrete Industry. The process industries are accounting for the highest market share due to the advent of big data and industry 4.0 opportunities. Because process industries need essential monitoring and control systems, for process industries, many smart field devices and sensors have been introduced. Process industries segment is further segmented into Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages and Others. Discrete Industry is further bifurcated into Automotive, Manufacturing and Aerospace & Defense. Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Software and Hardware. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On Premise and Cloud.



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Due to North America’s leading industrial automation industry, North America’s field device management market accounted for a significant market share. The region of North America is characterized by a large number of populations with expanded buying power and constant automation investments. It is predicted that the APAC region will have the highest CAGR in the future. Growing infrastructural investments in the energy and power industries due to increased demand for electricity; increasing demand in the food and beverages and oil and gas industries due to the massive population; and steady growth in industrial automation due to rapid industrialization and favorable government regulations are key factors driving market growth in the APAC region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Honeywell International, Inc. and Siemens AG are some of the forerunners in the Field Device Management Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., ABB Group, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Omron Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Azbil Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Field Device Management Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2019: Yokogawa Electric teamed up with MetaMoJi Corporation for jointly developing the SensPlus Note, an easy to implement and low cost solution for digitization of plant data on mobile devices. This solution is aimed at improving the quality and efficiency of maintenance works and the precision of post-maintenance analysis through enabling the data from plant field work to be used more efficiently.



Sep-2019: Emerson signed partnership agreement with Cisco for introducing next-generation industrial wireless networking solution, which transforms the data management for the improvement of safety, plant productivity, and reliability. The new solution, Emerson Wireless 1410S Gateway with Cisco Catalyst® IW6300 Heavy Duty Series Access Point integrates the latest in wireless technology with advanced WirelessHART® sensor technology. This delivers highly secure and reliable data in the harshest industrial environments.



Aug-2019: ABB announced that it has been selected by Sappi, a producer of dissolving wood pulp. In this agreement, ABB supplies procurement, engineering, and construction for control, electrical, and instrumentation portion of a project in South Africa. This is the first paper and pulp project that uses the single channel, Ethernet-based Select IO.



Jun-2019: ABB signed an agreement with HPE on wireless connectivity for the large industrial customers in which the ABB sensors attached to industrial equipment are connected to the cloud via HPE gateways. This integration offers the industrial companies the chance for predictive maintenance and to run condition monitoring on their pumps, bearings, motors, and other industrial components.



May-2019: Honeywell teamed up with Ouman, the leader in producing HVAC controllers. The collaboration is aimed at accelerating the sales of field devices in Baltics and Nordics. It also focused towards their co-operation in HVAC technologies.



May-2019: ABB teamed up with Kemira for digitalization of water treatment process. This would be done through integrating ABB’s integrated automation solutions, critical field and plant components with Kemira’s strong chemistry and smart process optimization expertise in municipal and industrial water treatment. This improves the efficiency and performance of operations.



Mar-2019: Siemens came into partnership with Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider. In this partnership, Litmus joined the MindSphere Partner Program, the Siemens partner program for Industrial IoT solutions and technology providers. This partnership allows Siemens to bring the powerful edge computing to MindSphere ecosystem in order to improve the customers’ ability in gathering valuable data from edge.



Mar-2019: Emerson partnered with Repsol, an energy company. The partnership allows Repsol and Emerson to produce commercially available software products for license for helping the services and oil field operator companies.



Feb-2019: Rockwell Automation signed an agreement with Schlumberger, a leading provider of technologies for oil and gas industry. They both agreed to establish a joint venture, Sensia, the first fully integrated digital oilfield automation solutions provider. The JV helps the customers driving efficiency gains through measurement and data driven intelligent automation.



Jan-2019: Omron teamed up with Aegis Software, a provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES). In this collaboration, Aegis’ FactoryLogix MES platform is integrated with Omron Inspection Systems’ complete suite of award-winning SPI (Solder Paste Inspection) and AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) systems. This integration offers Omron customers with an enhanced automated method for the identification and collection of manufacturing defect data and improved quality control while inspection.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2019: Emerson acquired Zedi’s software and automation businesses. Zedi’s technology allows the customers in monitoring thousands of devices and applications and more than 2 million sensors. The addition of Zedi’s cloud supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platform enables Emerson to help oil and gas producers in lowering the operating costs and increase production through cloud-based control, monitoring, and optimization.



Jun-2019: Mitsubishi Electric announced that it has acquired Iconics, Inc. for establishing a software center of excellence and strengthens its software portfolio. Iconics software has been used in SCADA, mobile, HMI, analytics, IoT, and cloud applications.



Dec-2018: Emerson took over iSolutions, Inc., a consulting group with the expertise implementing and designing data management solutions. The acquisition accelerates the delivery of Emerson’s new digital transformation roadmap through adding the proven skillsets in information technology. iSolutions offers decision-support tools to organizations for making data-driven production and operational decisions based on analysis of real-time insights from integrated field and plant systems.



Jul-2017: Yokogawa Electric acquired TechInvent2 AS, an enterprise that holds the rights to FluidCom, a chemical injection metering valve. The acquisition bolsters Yokogawa’s capabilities in improving operational efficiency, enhances health, reduction in operational costs, and enhances the safety and environment.



Geographical Expansions:



Aug-2019: Azbil opened a new production unit at its main factory near Shonan city in Japan. This new production unit would be the part of ’mother factory’. This new unit is aimed at consolidating the domestic factories in order to create and advanced production network, which brings humans, machines, and processes together.



Jul-2018: Azbil expanded its reach to Asia by opening a new strategic planning and development office in Singapore. This new office has been opened for expanding its business through introducing advanced business models such as ’Energy Management’ business.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2019: Siemens has launched Simatic ET 200eco PN, a new generation of machine-level block I/O devices. The new I/O family with IP65/67 degree of protection includes an IO-Link master device and five digital I/O devices and provides the users a complete range of new functions for modern machine concepts and requirements.



Sep-2019: Schneider Electric introduced new IIoT-based products for water industry. These products include EcoStruxure Pumping Performance Advisor, EcoStruxure Hybrid DCS, and EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor for PROficient Premier Access Portal. These new products offer greater operational insights and process data.



Apr-2019: Rockwell Automation unveiled FactoryTalk Analytics LogixAI module that uses artificial intelligence for detecting the anomalies in production and alerts the workers. This helps the workers in making better production decisions.



Mar-2019: ABB introduced novel Distributed Control System (DCS) 800xA 6.1 that offers additional high integrity controllers, Ethernet I/O solutions, and several engineering tools. The hardware footprint and testing efforts has been reduced remarkably through this new system. Also, the standardized cabinets-which are pretested can be connected directly into field devices and eliminates the requirements for physical marshaling cabinets.



Mar-2019: ABB released Ability™ Wellhead Manager, a new system for the optimization of oil and gas operations worldwide. This system can gain insights about their production assets anywhere in the world. The system supports better decision making, with the field production data gathered and visualized digitally with the use of progressive web applications.



Feb-2019: Siemens introduced PDM Maintenance Station V3.0, a tool that efficiently monitors the condition of smart field devices irrespective of the control systems or the automation systems used. It is a universal, non-proprietary tool for parameterization, configuration, monitoring, and commissioning of smart field devices.



Feb-2019: Emerson announced the launch of AMS Device Manager, plant asset management software. This software improves the plant reliability through organized data for informed and proactive management of field devices. This software’s enhanced bulk transfer offers the tools to configure whole system automatically.



Feb-2019: ABB announced the launch of new ABB Ability e-mesh solution; a new solution provides an integrated single and unified view of their distributed energy resources to the power grid operators. The solution enables the industries, utilities, independent power producers, and operators for making faster, smarter, and more effective decisions by controlling and monitoring their sites and fleets remotely.



Feb-2019: Mitsubishi extended its MELIPC series of industrial PCs for control applications and edge computing with the launch of two new MI3000 units. These units’ offers scalability and flexibility for enabling the optimal system design for wide range of applications.



Jan-2019: Yokogawa launched FieldMate Version 3.0, a PC/Tablet based-configuration tool. This tool enables the users in performing initial instrumentation equipment setups, troubleshooting, daily maintenance, and historical record keeping. This tool features integrated communication paths for the process automation protocols such as FOUNDATION fieldbus, PROFIBUS, ISA100.11a wireless, HART, Modbus, and Yokogawa’s proprietary BRAIN protocol.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Industry



• Process Industries



o Energy & Utilities



o Oil & Gas



o Metals & Mining



o Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals



o Food & Beverages



o Others



• Discrete Industry



o Automotive



o Manufacturing



o Aerospace & Defense



By Offering



• Software



• Hardware



By Deployment Type



• On Premise



• Cloud



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Yokogawa Electric Corporation



• Siemens AG



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• ABB Group



• Schneider Electric SE



• Rockwell Automation, Inc.



• Omron Corporation



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• Azbil Corporation



