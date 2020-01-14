New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endodontic Supplies Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838776/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of endodontic supplies in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the endodontic burs and obturators segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances and enhanced OLED interface will play a significant role in the endodontic burs and obturators segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global endodontic supplies market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of dental disorders, new product launches, and growing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, high costs associated with dental procedures, availability of substitutes, and risk associated with endodontic products may hamper the growth of the endodontic supplies industry over the forecast period.



Global Endodontic Supplies Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of dental disorders

Rising dental conditions and healthcare expenditure have increased visits to dental clinics, augmenting the demand for endodontic supplies. The increasing consumption of sugary drinks and fast food, as well as improper cleaning of the teeth, offer a conducive environment for the growth of bacteria in the mouth, which results in the formation of cavities. Also, the increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol is expected to contribute to the growing number of people with dental diseases, including tooth cavities. The rising prevalence of dental disorders owing to improper oral care regimes, poor eating habits, and growing geriatric population will lead to the expansion of the global endodontic supplies market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Growing technological advances

Vendors are focusing to integrate advanced technology in endodontic equipment to improve the surgical efficacy of endodontic procedures. For instance, the software launched by Envision TEC can digitally scan and offer 3D printing of various dental procedures. The technology also help the end-users to enhance their dental practices by reducing the procedure time and increasing patient compliance. Moreover, to maintain the accuracy of dental surgeries and to reduce the probability of human errors during these processes. vendors are developing powered dental scalers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global endodontic supplies market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endodontic supplies manufacturers, that include Altaris Capital Partners LLC, Brasseler USA, Cantel Medical Corp., COLTENE Group, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., EdgeEndo, Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Planmeca Group, and Ultradent Products Inc.

Also, the endodontic supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

