New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Temperature Coating Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799024/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.7 Billion by the year 2025, Powder-Based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$79.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$67.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Powder-Based will reach a market size of US$189 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$616.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Axalta Coating Systems LLC; Bowers Industrial Coatings & Linings; Forrest Technical Coatings; Platinum Phase Sdn Bhd; PPG Industries, Inc.; Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.; Tulip Paints; Valspar Corporation; Vitracoat America Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799024/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Expanding Demand from End-Use Industries Fuels Growth in the

Low Temperature Coatings Market

Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market: An Overview

Competition

Global Epoxy Low Temperature Coatings Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Low Temperature Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Promise of Higher Energy Savings Owing to Reduced Cure

Temperatures Spurs Growth in Low-Temperature Coatings Market

Eco-Friendly Attribute Compared to Traditional Liquid Coatings

Propels Demand for Low-Temperature Coatings Market

Low Temperature PVD Surface Coatings Play a Vital Part in

Extending Mold Die Life

Innovative Low Temperature Curing Powder Coatings Offers Higher

Process Efficiency and Expands Application Base

Low-Temperature Coatings: Significant Impact on Product Finishing

Bio-based Low Temperature Coatings: Eco-friendly and

Sustainable Alternatives to Petroleum-based Resins

Lightweighting Trend and Protecting Components against

Corrosion and Wear Drive Demand for Low Temperature Coatings

in Automotive Industry

Polyurethane Low Temperature Coatings Find Use in Auto Refinish

Applications

Ferrari Unveils Low-Bake Paint Technology

Low-Temperature Polymer Technology with Faster Curing Capability

Low Temperature Coatings Vital to Meet the Aggressive Operating

Environments of Heavy Duty Equipment

Advances in Low Temperature Coatings Formulations: Meeting

Needs of Low-Operating Temperature SOFCs

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Coatings: An Introduction

Low Temperature Coatings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Low Temperature Coating Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Low Temperature Coating Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Powder-Based (Coating) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Powder-Based (Coating) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Powder-Based (Coating) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Liquid-Based (Coating) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Liquid-Based (Coating) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Liquid-Based (Coating) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Industrial (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Heavy-duty Equipment (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Heavy-duty Equipment (End-Use Industry) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Heavy-duty Equipment (End-Use Industry) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Architectural (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Architectural (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Architectural (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Low Temperature Coating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

& 2025

Table 25: United States Low Temperature Coating Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Low Temperature Coating Market in the United States

by Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Low Temperature Coating Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Low Temperature Coating Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Low Temperature Coating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Low Temperature Coating Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Low Temperature Coating Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Low Temperature Coating Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Low Temperature Coating: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Low Temperature Coating Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low

Temperature Coating in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Japanese Low Temperature Coating Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 42: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Low Temperature Coating Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Low Temperature Coating Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Low Temperature Coating Market by Coating:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Low Temperature Coating in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Low Temperature Coating Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Low Temperature Coating Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Low Temperature Coating Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Low Temperature Coating Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Low Temperature Coating Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Low Temperature Coating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018-2025

Table 53: Low Temperature Coating Market in Europe in US$

Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Low Temperature Coating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 56: Low Temperature Coating Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Low Temperature Coating Market in France by Coating:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Low Temperature Coating Market Share Analysis

by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Low Temperature Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Low Temperature Coating Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Low Temperature Coating Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Low Temperature Coating Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Low Temperature Coating Market Share Breakdown

by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Low Temperature Coating Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Low Temperature Coating Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 69: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Low Temperature Coating Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Low Temperature Coating Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Low Temperature Coating Market by Coating:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Low Temperature Coating in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Low Temperature Coating Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Low Temperature Coating:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Coating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Low Temperature Coating Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low

Temperature Coating in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Low Temperature Coating Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 81: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Low Temperature Coating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Low Temperature Coating Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Low Temperature Coating Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Low Temperature Coating Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Low Temperature Coating Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Low Temperature Coating Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Low Temperature Coating Market in Russia by Coating:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Low Temperature Coating Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Low Temperature Coating Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Low Temperature Coating Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018-2025

Table 95: Low Temperature Coating Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Low Temperature Coating Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 98: Low Temperature Coating Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coating Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: Low Temperature Coating Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Low Temperature Coating Market in Asia-Pacific by

Coating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Low Temperature Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Low Temperature Coating Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Low Temperature Coating Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Low Temperature Coating Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 114: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Low Temperature Coating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Review by Coating in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Low Temperature Coating Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Low Temperature Coating Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 119: Low Temperature Coating Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Low Temperature Coating Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Low Temperature Coating Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Coating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 123: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Low Temperature Coating Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 126: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low Temperature

Coating: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Coating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Low Temperature Coating Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coating Market

Share Analysis by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Low Temperature Coating in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Temperature Coating Market

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 132: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Low Temperature Coating Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Low Temperature Coating Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Low Temperature Coating Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Low Temperature Coating Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Low Temperature Coating Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Low Temperature Coating Market by

Coating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Low Temperature Coating in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Low Temperature Coating Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Low Temperature Coating Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018-2025

Table 143: Low Temperature Coating Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Low Temperature Coating Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 146: Low Temperature Coating Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Low Temperature Coating Market in Brazil by Coating:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Low Temperature Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Low Temperature Coating Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Low Temperature Coating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Low Temperature Coating Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Low Temperature Coating Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 159: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Low Temperature Coating Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to

2025

Table 161: Low Temperature Coating Market in Rest of Latin

America by Coating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Low Temperature Coating Market

Share Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Low Temperature Coating Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Low Temperature Coating Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Low Temperature Coating Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: Low Temperature Coating Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Low Temperature Coating Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Low Temperature Coating Historic

Market by Coating in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Low Temperature Coating Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Coating for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Low Temperature Coating Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Low Temperature Coating Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Low Temperature Coating: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coating for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Low Temperature Coating Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coating for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low

Temperature Coating in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: Iranian Low Temperature Coating Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 180: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Low Temperature Coating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Coating: 2018-2025

Table 182: Low Temperature Coating Market in Israel in US$

Million by Coating: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Low Temperature Coating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 185: Low Temperature Coating Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Low Temperature Coating Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Coating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Low Temperature Coating Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Low Temperature Coating Market by

Coating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Low Temperature Coating in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Low Temperature Coating Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Low Temperature Coating Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Coating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Low Temperature Coating

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 195: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Low Temperature Coating Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Low Temperature Coating

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2009-2017

Table 198: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Low Temperature Coating Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Coating for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Low Temperature Coating Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Coating: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Low Temperature Coating Market

Share Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Low Temperature Coating Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Low Temperature Coating Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 204: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Low Temperature Coating Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Coating: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Low Temperature Coating Market in Africa by Coating:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Low Temperature Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Coating: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Low Temperature Coating Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Low Temperature Coating Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Low Temperature Coating Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS

BOWERS INDUSTRIAL COATINGS & LININGS

FORREST TECHNICAL COATINGS

PPG INDUSTRIES

PLATINUM PHASE SDN BHD

SPECIALTY POLYMER COATINGS

TULIP PAINTS

VITRACOAT AMERICA

VALSPAR CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799024/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001