Norway has enjoyed a high growth rate of 4.8% with more than 21% of vehicles sold in the country being EVs through their incentives and subsidy programs. Governments around the world are expected to be target higher growth rates due to the stringent emission norms and fuel economy standards. OEMs are observed to upgrade vehicle battery packs in order to deliver more electric range and launch new car models in order to nullify the “range anxiety” of drivers. Deployment of charging stations has also been growing steadily with more than 90,000 charging stations across the globe. More and more charging operators/aggregators are entering the market making the EV ecosystem more competitive. China is dominating the market currently with BYD EC180/200 EV emerging as the most sold EV due to local markets and is followed by vehicles from Tesla, Toyota, Nissan and Renault. China is expected to continue dominating the market but the expected launches of upgraded versions of many existing models in Europe and USA is anticipated to lead to a new model occupying the top spot in 2018 sales.This study offers key highlights from analysis of the global electric vehicle market sales in 2017 and trends specifically for the most dynamic markets of Europe, North America, China, Japan, and South Korea. It also provides various insights on split between type of vehicles, incentives/subsidies in various countries, charging station deployment (Fast chargers in few countries) and monthly sales data for top 20 countries in 2017. The study covers major markets of Americas (Canada, USA and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Norway, Netherlands etc.) and Asia (China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia etc.).

