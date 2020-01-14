New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Americas Dairy & Soy Food Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05830823/?utm_source=GNW

4 million (accounting for 38.6% of the overall value sales in the Americas dairy & soy food sector) in 2018. Danone Group, Nestlé S.A., The Kraft Heinz Co, BRF S.A., and Groupe Lactalis S.A. are the leading players of the region, accounting for a combined share of 25.4%. Hypermarkets & supermarkets were the largest distribution channel in the Americas dairy & soy food sector, accounting for 58.9% of the overall value sales in 2018, followed by convenience stores and food & drink specialists. Rigid plastics were the most commonly used pack material in the Americas dairy & soy food sector, with 55.5% market share in 2018, while the tub was the most popular pack type, accounting for a 33.1% share in the same year.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas dairy & soy food sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas dairy & soy food sector, analyzing data from 15 countries in the region.



- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by markets.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of dairy & soy food by markets across different countries in the Americas region.

- Country analysis: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries in the Americas based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Health & Wellness analysis*: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall dairy & soy food & cereals sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of dairy & soy food products in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering dairy & soy food with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Company analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the dairy & soy food sector in 2018. It covers five distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, “Dollar Stores,” variety stores & general merchandise retailers, and others (that include other retailers, cash and carries & warehouse clubs, and vending machines).

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of dairy & soy food.



