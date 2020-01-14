New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Voltage Cable Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799025/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$114.5 Billion by the year 2025, Overhead will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Overhead will reach a market size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Encore Wire Corporation; Finolex Cables Ltd.; General Cable Corporation; Nexans SA; NKT Cables Group GmbH; Polycab Wires Pvt., Ltd.; Prysmian Group; Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799025/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Low Voltage Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Low Voltage Cable Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Low Voltage Cable Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Overhead (Installation) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Overhead (Installation) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Overhead (Installation) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Underground (Installation) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Underground (Installation) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Underground (Installation) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Infrastructure (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Infrastructure (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Infrastructure (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Renewables (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Renewables (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Renewables (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Low Voltage Cable Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United States by

Installation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Low Voltage Cable Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Low Voltage Cable Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Low Voltage Cable Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Low Voltage Cable: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Low Voltage Cable Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low

Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Low Voltage Cable Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Low Voltage Cable Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Low Voltage Cable Market by Installation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Low Voltage Cable Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Low Voltage Cable Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Low Voltage Cable Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 47: Low Voltage Cable Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Low Voltage Cable Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Low Voltage Cable Market in France by Installation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Low Voltage Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Low Voltage Cable Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Low Voltage Cable Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Low Voltage Cable Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Low Voltage Cable Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Low Voltage Cable Market by Installation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Low Voltage Cable: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Analysis by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low

Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Low Voltage Cable Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Low Voltage Cable Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Low Voltage Cable Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Low Voltage Cable Market in Russia by Installation: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Low Voltage Cable Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 89: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Installation: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Low Voltage Cable Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Low Voltage Cable Market in Asia-Pacific by

Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis

by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Low Voltage Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Low Voltage Cable Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown

by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Low Voltage Cable Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Low Voltage Cable Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Low Voltage Cable Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Low Voltage Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Low Voltage Cable Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Low Voltage Cable Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 117: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Low Voltage Cable Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low Voltage Cable:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Analysis by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Low Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Low Voltage Cable Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market by

Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 137: Low Voltage Cable Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown

by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Low Voltage Cable Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Low Voltage Cable Market in Brazil by Installation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Low Voltage Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Low Voltage Cable Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Low Voltage Cable Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Low Voltage Cable Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Cable Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018

to 2025

Table 155: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Latin America by

Installation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Cable Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Low Voltage Cable Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

by Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Low Voltage Cable Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Low Voltage Cable Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Low Voltage Cable: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Low Voltage Cable Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low

Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Low Voltage Cable Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 176: Low Voltage Cable Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Low Voltage Cable Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Low Voltage Cable Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Low Voltage Cable Market by

Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Low Voltage Cable Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 189: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Low Voltage Cable Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Cable Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Low Voltage Cable Market in Africa by Installation:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Low Voltage Cable Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION

FINOLEX CABLES

GENERAL CABLE CORPORATION

NKT CABLES GROUP GMBH

NEXANS SA

POLYCAB WIRES PVT.

PRYSMIAN GROUP

SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799025/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001