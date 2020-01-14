14 January 2020 - Idar Eikrem, EVP & CFO in Kværner ASA purchased through a private company on Friday 20 December 2019, 40 000 shares in Kværner ASA at a price of NOK 10.75. Following the transaction, Idar Eikrem holds 181 329 shares in Kværner ASA, this including shareholding owned through a private company.



In the release 20 December 2019 Idar Eikrem’s total shareholding, including shares owned through a private company was sad to be 180 329, the correct shareholding after the purchase is 181 329 shares.

